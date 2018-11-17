For whatever reason, restaurants that specialize in affordable lunches – which constitute the majority of the restaurants on this list – really like posting artwork featuring mottoes on their walls. Here are a few of the slogans I spotted during my numerous I-26 scouting trips:
“All I need is a little bit of coffee and a whole lot of Jesus.” – Granny’s Kitchen
“I’m so busy I don’t know if I found a rope or lost a horse.” – Stone Soup
“Farm to Table: Table to Soul.” – Le Spice
“No profanity: We prefer the language you would use in church.” – Holmes Hot Dogs
“Jesus says, ‘Come and Dine’.” – Smokin’ Wings
“Danger, men cooking!” – Pig Out
“Why worry when you can pray?” – Mustard Seed BBQ
“Add a teaspoon of love to every recipe. It improves the flavor tremendously.” – Just Desserts
“Rock their gravy boats.” – Katie’s Sandwich Shop (printed on a poster advertising Teleflora centerpieces)
“This is the life.” – Cross Roads BBQ