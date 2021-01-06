Walgreens to shed its pharma middleman venture; flip-flopping Big Board will now delist 3 Chinese firms

Walgreens to sell drug wholesale unit
NEW YORK — Walgreens Boots Alliance will sell its pharmaceutical wholesale business to AmerisourceBergen in $6.5 billion cash and stock deal.
Pharmaceutical wholesalers essentially act as middlemen, purchasing drugs from manufacturers and then distributing them to customers like drugstore chains.
Walgreens says it will now have the flexibility to invest in and focus on its retail business which, like others, has been rattled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
AmerisourceBergen will pay nearly $6.3 billion in cash and two million shares of its common stock for Walgreens' Alliance Healthcare business, the companies said Wednesday.
The companies will also extend their U.S. distribution agreement by three years, until 2029.
NYSE flip-flops on China delisting decision
NEW YORK — The New York Stock Exchange is going ahead with plans to delist shares of three Chinese state-owned phone carriers under an executive order from President Donald Trump, reversing course just days after saying they wouldn't be delisted.
The Big Board said trading in the three companies, China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd., will be suspended on Jan. 11.
The decision marks the latest about-face for the NYSE on whether to delist the companies in accordance with Trump's executive order from November barring Americans from investing in securities issued by companies deemed to be linked to the Chinese military.
The NYSE initially said on Jan. 1 that it would delist the companies, only to withdraw that decision Monday, cited some "ambiguity" about whether the three companies were in fact covered by Trump's order.
The exchange said in a statement Wednesday that it decided to proceed with the delisting "following new specific guidance" from the Treasury Department, which oversees the enforcement of the executive order. The statement also said the companies can appeal the decision.
The Trump administration has imposed export controls and other sanctions on some Chinese companies, visa curbs on members of the ruling Communist Party and other restrictions. The Chinese government has accused Washington of misusing national security as an excuse to hamper competition and has warned that Trump's order would hurt U.S. and other investors worldwide.
EPA: Gas mileage dropped, pollution rose
DETROIT — A new government report says gas mileage for new vehicles dropped and pollution increased in model year 2019 for the first time in five years.
The mileage increase comes as Americans continue to buy SUVs and trucks, and shift away from more efficient vehicles.
The Environmental Protection Agency says the changes show that few automakers could meet strict emissions and mileage standards set by the Obama administration.
But environmental groups contend that automakers used loopholes and stopped marketing fuel-efficient vehicles knowing that the Trump administration would roll back mileage and pollution standards.
The EPA report released Wednesday says gas mileage fell 0.2 miles per gallon, while greenhouse gas emissions rose by 3 grams per mile traveled, compared with 2018 figures. Mileage fell and pollution increased for the first time since 2014.
Mileage fell to 24.9 miles per gallon while greenhouse gas emissions rose to 356 grams per mile, the report said.
Fed favored notice about bond buys
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve officials last month supported providing advance notice before the central bank makes changes to its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases.
The minutes of those discussions released Wednesday show wide support for adding language to the Fed's policy statement to indicate that the purchases would continue "until substantial further progress" has been made toward the central bank's maximum employment and price stability goals.
The language added at the December meeting was seen as a way for the Fed to assure financial markets that there would be no quick end to the purchases. The central bank is making the monthly bond buys to provide further help to an economy struggling to emerge from a pandemic-induced recession that has seen the loss of millions of jobs.
The minutes note that various Fed policymakers stressed that any changes to the size of the purchases should only be made "well in advance" of when those changes would take effect.
The monthly purchases, made up of $80 billion in Treasury bonds and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities, are aimed at putting downward pressure on long-term interest rates.
China, online sales lift Tiffany's holiday
NEW YORK — Tiffany & Co. reported a 2 percent gain in preliminary holiday sales, helped by strong sales in China and through online channels.
The New York-based jewelry company said its net sales for the Asia-Pacific region rose 20 percent for the Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 compared with the same time in 2019. That included a more than 50 percent surge in business in China. Sales in the Americas fell 5 percent, while business in Europe dropped 8 percent, while rising 8 percent in Japan.
Online sales surged more than 80 percent for the period.
Tiffany said that worldwide sales at stores opened at least a year rose 4 percent during the holiday period.
In late October, Tiffany agreed to be purchased by French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton for $15.8 billion, down from the $16.2 billion that was first offered earlier last year.
UnitedHealth to pay $8B for Change
NEW YORK — UnitedHealth Group will spend nearly $8 billion in cash to add a health care technology company to its growing Optum business.
UnitedHealth said Wednesday that it will add Change Healthcare to its OptumInsight segment and boost its ability to provide data analytics and revenue cycle management support, among other offerings.
Minnetonka, Minnesota-based UnitedHealth brings in most of its revenue through a health insurance business that covers about 48 million people. But its Optum segment generates bigger profit margins and provides a growing portion of the company's operating earnings.
That business runs surgery centers, clinics and one of the nation's largest pharmacy benefit management operations. It also provides technology services and support through OptumInsight.
OptumInsight accounts for only about 3 percent of UnitedHealth's revenue, but it also generates an operating profit margin of around 25 percent, Mizuho Securities analyst Ann Hynes said in a research note. She added that she views the Change deal positively.
The deal still needs approval from Change shareholders and regulators. Private equity funds tied to The Blackstone Group own a roughly 20 percent stake in the Nashville-based company, and they have already voted in favor of it.
Amazon to give $2B for housing in 3 cities
SEATTLE — Amazon has announced $2 billion in loans and grants to secure affordable housing in three U.S. cities where it has major operations, including a Seattle suburb where the online retail giant employs at least 5,000 workers.
Amazon said it would give $185.5 million to the King County Housing Authority to help buy affordable apartments in the region and keep the rents low, The Seattle Times reported Wednesday. Money also was directed to Arlington, Va., and Nashville, where the online retail giant has hubs. Company officials projected the $2 billion would preserve or create 20,000 affordable housing units over the next five years.
Other tech companies have invested large sums recently to boost affordable housing, following years of complaints that they have worsened inequality in cities by pushing housing prices higher.
Two years ago, Microsoft launched its own initiative and is spending $750 million to help provide market-rate or below-market-rate loans to developers who want to build affordable housing in the Seattle area.
US sports bet revenue could hit $3B in '21
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — On a day when New York's governor did an about-face and embraced mobile sports betting as a way to deal with financial losses stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, a company that tracks gambling legislation and performance predicted that revenue from legal sports betting could reach $3.1 billion in 2021 and as much as $10 billion within five years.
VIXIO GamblingCompliance issued a report Wednesday projecting that at least six and as many as 14 additional states will legalize or expand sports betting in 2021. That fits with projections by numerous analysts that nearly half the country may have legalized sports betting by the end of this year.
The company estimated that revenue from sports betting would reach $2.6 billion to $3.1 billion this year, an increase of as much as 100 percent over the $1.55 billion it estimates will have been generated from sports betting in 2020. By 2025, that figure could hit $10 billion, the report said.
Sports betting revenue represents money remaining after sportsbooks pay off winning bets and other expenses. It is separate from — and much less than — the total amount wagered on sports, which is called "handle." States collect taxes on the amount of money their sportsbooks retain from sports betting, not on the total amount wagered.
The report came as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo reversed his opposition to mobile sports betting. It also could take a big bite out of New Jersey's leading position in the sports betting market. About 20 percent of the Garden State's sports bets are placed by New Yorkers crossing the state line.