Walgreens CEO to be executive chairman; Target workers to get Thanksgiving off

CEO of Walgreens to step down
NEW YORK — Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina will step down and become executive chairman once the drugstore chain finds a replacement for him.
The company announced no time frame Monday in finding a successor. The current executive chairman, former McDonald's CEO Jim Skinner, will remain on the board after Pessina takes over. The change in leadership comes a couple weeks after Walgreens announced a huge quarterly loss and a major business pivot.
Walgreens posted a quarterly loss of $1.7 billion on Monday, with millions of people sheltering at home. The chain also announced that it will squeeze primary care clinics into as many as 700 of its U.S. stores over the next few years in a major expansion of the care it offers customers.
Walgreens runs more than 9,200 stores in the U.S. and has more than 18,750 locations internationally.
Target won't be open on Thanksgiving
NEW YORK — Target is joining Walmart in closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day, ending a decade long tradition of jump starting Black Friday door buster sales.
The move, announced Monday, come as stores are rethinking the Black Friday in-store bargain shopping as they try to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has seen a resurgence in a slew of states. Walmart, the nation's largest retailer, announced the move on Tuesday, and at the time, analysts expected more would follow.
"Historically, deal hunting and holiday shopping can mean crowded events, and this isn't a year for crowds," said Target in a statement.
Macy's CEO Jeff Gennette said earlier this month that the department store will be pivoting its Black Friday business more toward online and will likely be going "full force" with holiday marketing right after Halloween. It also will be staggering events to reduce customer traffic in the store.
Target opened for the first time on Thanksgiving in 2011, joining other stores in jump-starting Black Friday sales and creating a new tradition of shoppers heading out to the stores after gobbling down their turkey and pumpkin pie. It came as physical stores were looking to be more competitive as shoppers were shifting more online.
Big-ticket goods orders jump by 7.3%
WASHINGTON — Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods rose a solid 7.3 percent in June, the second big monthly gain as manufacturing tries to climb out of a spring slump triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Commerce Department said Monday that the June gain in durable goods orders, which was better than expected, followed an even bigger 15.1 percent increase in May. Those two increases came after sharp declines in March and April as factories shut down.
A closely watched gauge of business investment posted a strong 3.3 percent increase in June after a 1.6 percent rise in May.
Even as factories come back to life, economists caution that manufacturing could slump again if surging cases in many parts of the country derail a broader economic rebound.
The June increase was led by a 20 percent gain in the transportation sector as orders for cars, trucks and parts surged 85.7 percent. That figure captures the resumption of production by big automakers. Vehicle sales offset a big decline in orders for commercial aircraft as major airlines, operating at vastly reduced capacity, cancel orders for new planes from Boeing in waves.
Excluding the volatile transportation sector, orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, rose 3.3 percent, following a 3.6 percent gain in May.
Under Armour warned over its accounting
NEW YORK — Under Armour said Monday that it received a warning from U.S. regulators that the company and two of its executives could be punished over past accounting practices.
The Baltimore-based sporting goods company said in a government filing Monday that the warning, known as a "Wells Notice," was sent last week from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The two executives who received the notice were founder Kevin Plank and finance chief David Bergman. A Wells Notice is a warning that a company or individual could face enforcement action.
The SEC is focusing on the company's accounting practices from the middle of 2015 to the end of 2016, specifically the disclosure of "pull forward" sales, where a sale is executed earlier than planned.
Under Armour said in the filing that the actions of the company and its executives "were appropriate" and that they are responding to the SEC. Under Armour Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday morning.
Plank, who founded Under Armour in 1996, stepped down as CEO last year and is the company's executive chairman and brand chief.
O Mag to end regular print editions
NEW YORK — O, The Oprah Magazine is ending its regular monthly print editions with the December 2020 issue after 20 years of publication.
The brand, which is among the most recognizable magazines in the U.S., is not going away but will become more "more digitally-centric," said a Hearst spokeswoman Monday. There will be "some form of print" after the December issue "but what it is exactly is still being worked out."
Oprah Winfrey launched O with Hearst in 2000 and today is the editorial director.
Hearst declined to state why it's dropping the regular print edition, saying only it was a "natural next step" for the brand.
GPS maker victim of a cyberattack
BOSTON — The GPS device maker Garmin Ltd. acknowledged Monday being victimized by a cyberattack last week that encrypted some of its systems, knocking its fitness tracking and pilot navigation services offline. It said systems would be fully restored in the next few days.
In a statement, the company did not specify that it was the target of a ransomware attack, in which hackers infiltrate a company's network and use encryption to scramble data until payment is received. But a person familiar with the incident response told the Associated Press the attackers had turned over decryption keys that would allow Garmin to unlock the data scrambled in the attack. The person spoke on condition they not be further identified.
The attack crippled services including Garmin Connect, which is popular with runners and cyclists for tracking workouts, and the FlyGarmin navigation service for pilots. A spokesperson said the company had no comment beyond its statement.
Outlook for Germany gets brighter
FRANKFURT, Germany — An important indicator of the German business outlook rose in July for the third month in a row as economic activity continues to pick up after many of the coronoavirus restrictions were eased or lifted.
The Ifo institute's index rose to 90.5 from 86.3 in June, the Munich-based organization said Monday. "The German economy is recovering step by step," Ifo head Clemens Fuest said.
Signs of economic revival have been increasing since the unprecedented shutdowns on business and public life. The Ifo survey is based on interviews with business executives across the German economy, Europe's largest. Separately, the purchase managers' index - a gauge of business activity measured by research firm IHS Markit - rose to 55.5 points in July, above the level of 50 that indicates economic expansion. It was the first 50-plus reading since February.
The recovery still has a long way to go, with much international air traffic shut down and firms generally working below capacity. Germany is one of South Carolina's largest overseas trading partners.