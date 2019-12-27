VW raises electric car outlook
FRANKFURT — Automaker Volkswagen is raising the bar for its plunge into battery powered cars, saying it will reach its goal of 1 million electric cars per year two years earlier than planned. The announcement Friday comes as European automakers are under pressure to meet lower emissions limits aimed at fighting global warming.
The automaker said that its core VW brand would turn out a million battery-only cars by the end of 2023 instead of end 2025, and would reach 1.5 million by the end of 2025.
Those numbers are a stark contrast to this year's production of more than 70,000 e-cars and last year's total of 50,000. Volkswagen is planning to raise its production and sales numbers by introducing the ID.3, a battery model the company says will have the low price and longer range needed to transform such cars from a niche product to one with mass acceptance. The ID.3 base model will cost under $33,500 and travel 205 to 340 miles on a single charge.
European carmakers must meet tougher limits on fleet average emissions of carbon dioxide from 2021 or face heavy fines. Analysts and carmakers say the only way they can do that is to significantly increase their sales of electrics.
Uber buys land for self-driving track
PITTSBURGH — Uber is increasing its footprint in the Pittsburgh area with the purchase of a $9.5 million parcel to be used as a new test track for self-driving cars.
Uber Technologies spokeswoman Sarah Abboud confirmed the purchase to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review but said she could not immediately share more details about the plan.
The ride-hailing giant bought the nearly 600-acre parcel in Findlay Township through an Uber affiliate from a developer, the Imperial Land Corp.
The headquarters for Uber's autonomous vehicles branch, the Advanced Technologies Group, remains in the city's Strip District, where it leases a 50-acre plot in Hazelwood Green to test self-driving cars. But the company has been looking for a new location for the test track.
Project could revive Oahu's Chinatown
HONOLULU — A restoration of the iconic Wo Fat Building could serve as a catalyst in a makeover of Honolulu's Chinatown, developers said.
The proposed $10 million restoration of the 86-year-old landmark is expected to include a cafeteria-style restaurant and 23-room hotel, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday.
The building along Honolulu's historic Hotel and Maunakea streets for decades had the main dining halls for one of the largest and most prestigious Chinese banquet restaurants on Oahu.
Investment group Mighty Wo Fat LLC presented its plan for the building's renovation at a public hearing last week as part of a request for a Chinatown Special District Design permit.
The property was purchased for $4 million in July 2017. The owners want to receive National Historic Register designation that would make the building eligible for federal tax credits, they said.
Wawa sued over C-store data breach
PHILADELPHIA — The Wawa convenience store chain is facing a wave of lawsuits over a data breach that affected its 850 locations along the East Coast.
Wawa Inc. discovered malware on its payment processing servers this month before stopping the breach Dec. 12, the company has said. Officials with the company, based in Wawa, Pa., believe the malware had been collecting card numbers, customer names and other data since as early as March.
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Friday that at least six lawsuits seeking class-action status have been filed in federal court in Philadelphia. A Wawa spokesman declined to comment on the pending litigation.
The breach affected all stores, which stretch along the East Coast from Pennsylvania to Florida. In-store payments and payments at fuel dispensers were affected, but cash machines were not.
Wawa has said it will offer free credit card monitoring and identity theft prevention services to anyone whose information might have been collected.
Turkey aims to build 1st domestic car
ANKARA, Turkey — President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday unveiled prototypes of a domestically produced electric car, putting him closer to fulfilling a long-held dream of building Turkey's first "national" automobile.
Erdogan showcased the SUV and sedan models of the car, known for now as TOGG after a consortium of Turkish companies that will produce them, at a ceremony in Gebze, in Turkey's northwestern industrial heartland.
The president was scheduled to test drive a car across a suspension bridge over the Gulf of Izmit. He offered to put his name down on a possible list for advance orders. The Turkish vehicles are expected to hit the market in 2022.
The Turkish leader has long pushed industrialists to build a domestic automobile as part of his vision for making Turkey an economic powerhouse.
The vehicle is being produced by a consortium of five Turkish companies called the Automobile Initiative Group of Turkey, or TOGG, in cooperation with the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges.
Turkish media reports said the car was designed by Italy's Pininfarina design company, which has created models for Ferrari and California-based electric car maker Karma.