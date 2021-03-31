'Voltswagen' was an April Fool's joke carmaker now says; contracts for U.S. home sales fall

VW name ploy fake is media hoax
DETROIT — Volkswagen of America issued false statements this week saying it would change its brand name to "Voltswagen," to stress its commitment to electric vehicles, only to reverse course later and admit that the supposed name change was a joke.
A company spokesman confirmed March 29 that the statement had been a pre-April Fool's Day joke after having insisted the prior day that the release was legitimate and the name change accurate. The company's false statement was distributed again March 30.
The fake news release was highly unusual for a major public company. The company's statement, leaked Monday and then repeated in a mass e-mail to reporters Tuesday, resulted in articles about the name change in multiple media outlets. The company went beyond saying its news release was legitimate. On Tuesday, the company emailed to reporters a statement that quoted its CEO announcing the fake change.
The release could land Volkswagen in trouble with U.S. regulators because its stock price rose nearly 5 percent the day the bogus statement was officially issued.
Feb. home contract signings tumble
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes last month fell by the most since last year's virus outbreak sent the economy into freefall.
The National Association of Realtors' index of pending home sales tumbled 10.6 percent to 110.3 in February, its lowest level since May of last year.
Combined with a 2.4 percent dip in January, contract signings are now 0.5 percent behind where they were last year after eight straight months of year-over-year gains. Contract signings are considered a barometer of purchases that will take place in the next two months.
Earlier this month, the Commerce Department reported that home construction fell sharply, slipping 10.3 percent in February due to severe winter weather in much of the country. Applications for new building permits, considered a good indication of future activity, fell for the first time since October.
Even though interest rates have ticked up recently, economists have been optimistic that housing will bounce back in coming months. Rising demand has been fueled by Americans who have been cooped up as the coronavirus pandemic drags on past the one-year mark.
Contract signings in all four regions fell in February and all are now behind last year's pace. The Midwest is lagging behind last year by the most, with a decline of 6.1 percent. The South, West and Northeast are all between about 2 percent and 4 percent behind last year's pace.
Microsoft nabs $22B Army headset deal
SEATTLE — Microsoft won a nearly $22 billion contract to supply U.S. Army combat troops with its augmented reality headsets.
The technology is based on the company's HoloLens headsets, which were originally intended for the video game and entertainment industries.
Pentagon officials have described the futuristic technology — which the Army calls its Integrated Visual Augmentation System — as a way of boosting soldiers' awareness of their surroundings and their ability to spot targets and dangers.
Microsoft's head-mounted HoloLens displays let people see virtual imagery superimposed over the physical world in front of them — anything from holograms in virtual game worlds to repair instructions floating over a broken gadget. Users can control what they see using hand gestures or voice commands.
The Army's website says soldiers tested the gadgets last year at Fort Pickett in Virginia.
Microsoft said the contract will amount to up to $21.88 billion over the next decade, with a five-year base agreement that can be extended for another five years.
Honda recalls 628K cars to replace pumps
DETROIT — Honda is recalling more than 628,000 vehicles in the U.S. to replace fuel pumps that can fail, causing the engines to stall.
The recall covers much of the Honda and Acura model lineup from the 2018-2020 model years including the CR-V small SUV, the company's top-selling U.S. vehicle.
The company says the impeller, which is the rotating part of the pump, could be defective. Honda says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.
Owners will be notified by mail in late May and dealers will replace the fuel pumps for free.
The recall also covers the 2019-2020 Accord, the 2019 Civic Coupe, Sedan and Type R; the 2019-2020 Civic Hatchback; the 2019 Fit; the 2019 HR-V; the 2019-2020 Insight, and the 2019 Odyssey, Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline. Acura models include the 2019 ILX and the 2019-2020 MDX, RDX and TLX. Owners can determine if their vehicles are involved by keying in their vehicle identification number at www.recalls.acura.com or www.recalls.honda.com.
GM recalls 10K vans due to fire risk
WASHINGTON — General Motors is recalling more than 10,000 vans due to a fire risk and recommending that owners park them outdoors away from buildings and other structures until they are repaired.
GM has recalled almost 8,000 2021 Chevrolet Express and more than 2,000 2021 GMC Savana vehicles, saying that drivers may get a low battery voltage warning if a short circuit occurs, which can cause the battery to die or cause a fire under the hood. The short circuits are caused by contact between the positive battery cable and a fuse attachment post.
Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle has been recalled.
Only vehicles with 6.6-liter gas engines built on or prior to Dec. 7, 2020, are affected by the recall.
Ship that blocked Suez is inspected
CAIRO — Divers inspected the underside of a colossal container ship that had blocked the Suez Canal, spotting some damage to the bow but not enough to take it out of service, officials said March 31.
The dives were part of a continuing investigation into what caused the Ever Given to crash into the bank of the canal where it remained wedged for six days, blocking a crucial artery of global shipping, before it was dislodged March 29. The vessel is anchored in the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south ends of the canal.
The blockage had halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.
Two senior canal officials said the vessel's bulbous bow had suffered slight to medium damage. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to reporters. One of the officials, a canal pilot, said experts were studying the extent of the damage, but he said it is unlikely it would impede navigation. He said the ship's next movements would depend on "several legal and procedural" measures that the canal authority would discuss with Ever Given's operator.
Nestle closes sale of some water brands
NEW YORK — Global food giant Nestle said Wednesday that it has completed the $4.3 billion sale of its bottled-water brands in North America to a pair of private-equity firms.
One Rock Capital Partners, in partnership with Metropoulos & Co., assumed ownership of brands including Poland Spring, Deer Park, Arrowhead, Ozarka, Zephyrhills and Pure Life. Dean Metropoulos, who led turnarounds at Hostess Brands and Pabst Brewing Co., will serve as chairman and interim CEO of the new company.
The new company hopes to reinvigorate bottled water sales in the U.S., where sales growth has slowed even though the sector has seen growth every year since the 2009 recession.
Nestle's North American water business had 27 production facilities and more than 7,000 employees.
The Swiss-based company said it intends to sharpen its focus on its international premium water brands, including Perrier, S. Pellegrino and Acqua Panna, which were not included in the deal.
H&M swings to loss in 1st quarter
STOCKHOLM — Low-cost fashion brand Hennes & Mauritz on March 31 reported an expected loss in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the pandemic-hit Swedish company said it was committed to remaining in the Chinese market despite facing a boycott there because of its views of alleged use of forced labor to produce cotton in the country's western region.
The company, the world's second biggest fashion retailer that is known for the brand H&M, said Wednesday that it swung to a net loss of $122 million in the December to February period.
Sales decreased to 40.1 billion kronor from 54.9 billion as the company said that the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic had hit the company badly, leading to the temporary closure of up to 1,800 stores, or some 36% of all of its stores worldwide, during the quarter.
Similar to some other Western brands, Hennes & Mauritz has recently faced a backlash in China over the company's continued ethical decision not to use cotton from the Xinjiang region and allegedly produced by forced labor including minority groups such as the Uyghurs. As a result, it has seen its H&M brand erased from major e-commerce sites in China and its store locations have vanished from some digital maps in moves considered retaliatory.
The company said that "China is a very important market to us and our long-term commitment to the country remains strong" and that Hennes & Mauritz was doing all it can to manage challenges it was facing in China.
Amazon office staff back by fall
SEATTLE — Amazon plans to have its employees return to the office by fall as the technology and retail giant transitions away from the remote work it implemented for many workers due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The company had previously given its return-to-office date as June 30, but questions remained as to whether the company would allow some of its 60,000 Seattle-area office employees to continue working from home part time. The Seattle Times reports the company told employees Tuesday it is planning a "return to an office-centric culture as our baseline."
Amazon and Microsoft were among the first large companies to mostly shutter their main offices in the Seattle area during the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.
Amazon will not require office workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before they return, but the company is encouraging employees and contractors to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.