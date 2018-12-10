Markets jumpy but stocks edge up
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks remained volatile Monday as the market took a dive in early trading only to erase those losses later and end slightly higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost as much as 507 early before ending with a gain of 34.
Energy companies fell as the price of crude oil dropped 3 percent, giving back its gains from last week. Banks fell as investors expected slower increases in interest rates.
Technology companies led the gainers. Qualcomm rose after the chipmaker said a Chinese court banned some Apple phones as part of a long-running dispute over patents.
Weak economic data in China and Japan and uncertainty over Britain's status in the European Union knocked down overseas indexes. Tensions between the U.S. and China kept climbing following the detention of Huawei finance chief Meng Wanzhou. She is suspected of trying to evade U.S. trade curbs on Iran, and she was detained while changing planes in Canada. Meng's arrest has jolted the stock market.
"It's a source of great anger for China that this could happen," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist for Invesco. "China is looking for retaliation, and the most appropriate place for retaliation would be in trade negotiations with the U.S."
Nissan's Ghosn is indicted over pay
TOKYO — Prosecutors have charged Nissan Motor Co.'s former chairman Carlos Ghosn, another executive and the automaker itself for allegedly violating financial laws by underreporting income.
The charges imposed Monday involve allegations Ghosn's pay was underreported by about 5 billion yen $44 million in 2011-2015. The prosecutors said earlier that the allegations were the reason for Ghosn's arrest on Nov. 19.
The arrest of an industry icon admired both in Japan and around the world has stunned many and raised concerns over the Japanese automaker and the future of its alliance with Renault SA of France.
The prosecutors issued statements Monday outlining new allegations against Ghosn and Greg Kelly, the other executive. Those are of underreporting another $36 million in 2016-2018. Nissan as a company was not mentioned in the latest allegations, which did not give details about the income thought to have been underreported.
'Fearless Girl' statue gets new home
NEW YORK — The "Fearless Girl" statue that inspired millions with a message of female empowerment has a new permanent home in front of the New York Stock Exchange.
The statue was removed on Nov. 27 from its spot opposite Wall Street's "Charging Bull" and unveiled at its new location Monday.
The hands-on-hips bronze statue was intended as a temporary display when the Boston-based State Street Global Advisors installed it in March 2017 to encourage corporations to put more women on their boards.
Tourists flocked to a traffic island for selfies with the 4-foot (130-centimeter) bronze celebrity. City officials said the crowds were causing a traffic hazard.
The bull will join the Fearless Girl at a later date.
Musk says new chair won't rein him in
NEW YORK — Tesla CEO Elon Musk is dismissing the ability of the company's new board chairwoman to exert control over his behavior.
Musk says "it's not realistic" to think that Robyn Denholm will be reining him in because he remains the electric car company's largest shareholder. Musk spoke on CBS' show "60 Minutes," broadcast Sunday evening.
Denholm was appointed to the role last month, replacing Musk as part of a securities fraud settlement with U.S. regulators. She is chief financial officer at Telstra Corp., Australia's largest telecommunications company.
Musk owns about 20 percent of Tesla. He pushed back when interviewer Lesley Stahl suggested Denholm was appointed to watch over him, saying he "can just call for a shareholder vote and get anything done that I want."
Travel software firm targeted in $4.4B deal
NEW YORK — A pair of buyout firms is planning to take the travel software company Travelport private in a deal worth about $4.4 billion.
Travelport Worldwide Ltd. said Monday that affiliates of Siris Capital Group LLC and Evergreen Coast Capital Corp. will pay $15.75 for each of its shares.
The Langley, U.K., tech company can seek offers from other buyers through Jan. 23, 2019.
The proposed deal is expected to close in the first half of 2019. It still needs approval from shareholders and regulators.
Shares rose 1.3 percent before the market opened on Monday.
German trade surplus narrows in Oct.
BERLIN — Import growth outpaced that of exports in October in Germany, narrowing the trade surplus of Europe's largest economy and one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.
The Federal Statistical Office said Monday that October exports were up 0.7 percent and imports up 1.3 percent compared with September, in calendar and seasonally adjusted terms.
That lowered the trade surplus to about $19.74 billion.
Compared to October 2017, exports to European Union nations rose 8.1 percent, and those to other countries were up 9.2 percent, in unadjusted figures.
Imports from inside the EU rose 7.5 percent in October 2018 compared to the same month in 2017, while imports from countries outside the bloc were up 8.3 percent.