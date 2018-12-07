Friday

Trunk Show

What: Debbie Gates of Purly Gates Jewelry will set up shop with her hand-cut gemstones paired with intricate silver work.

When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-5711, facebook.com/bohemiancharleston

Saturday

Wreath Class

What: Wreath-making class to create a holiday wreath from natural materials found around the park. Attendees will go on a short nature walk to gather and discuss the items to be used in this wreath.

When: 10 a.m. Dec. 15

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Rd, Moncks Corner

Price: $20

More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org

Wreath Making

What: A drop in D.I.Y. and hands-on wreath-making workshop with Noah of The Bearded Florist.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Haegur, 1102 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: haegur.com

Photo Exhibit

What: Opening of an exhibition featuring photographer Joyce Weir in a collection of works entitled “Casting Shadows & Reflectography.”

When: 1-4 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Art Mecca, 427 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-577-0603, artmeccaofcharleston.com

Plastic Bag Yarn

What: A plastic “yarn” crochet class to create a tote bag with instructor Tamara of Knit Oasis. Attendees are asking to bring as many plastic grocery store bags as they can, a good pair of scissors and a size 6 mm crochet hook.

When: 1-5 p.m. Dec. 15

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $65-$80

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org

Monday

‘Coastal Colors’

What: Last week to catch 2017 Saul Alexander Artist Lisa Van Raalte’s expressive abstract paintings inspired by the colors of the Carolina coast.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 17-22

Where: Sherry Browne & Studio Open, 103 West Erie Ave., Folly Beach

Price: Free

More Info: 843-588-2225, bit.ly/2B3ivvR