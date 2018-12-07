Friday
Trunk Show
What: Debbie Gates of Purly Gates Jewelry will set up shop with her hand-cut gemstones paired with intricate silver work.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Grand Bohemian Gallery, 55 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-5711, facebook.com/bohemiancharleston
Saturday
Wreath Class
What: Wreath-making class to create a holiday wreath from natural materials found around the park. Attendees will go on a short nature walk to gather and discuss the items to be used in this wreath.
When: 10 a.m. Dec. 15
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Rd, Moncks Corner
Price: $20
More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org
Wreath Making
What: A drop in D.I.Y. and hands-on wreath-making workshop with Noah of The Bearded Florist.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Haegur, 1102 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: haegur.com
Photo Exhibit
What: Opening of an exhibition featuring photographer Joyce Weir in a collection of works entitled “Casting Shadows & Reflectography.”
When: 1-4 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Art Mecca, 427 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-0603, artmeccaofcharleston.com
Plastic Bag Yarn
What: A plastic “yarn” crochet class to create a tote bag with instructor Tamara of Knit Oasis. Attendees are asking to bring as many plastic grocery store bags as they can, a good pair of scissors and a size 6 mm crochet hook.
When: 1-5 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65-$80
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Monday
‘Coastal Colors’
What: Last week to catch 2017 Saul Alexander Artist Lisa Van Raalte’s expressive abstract paintings inspired by the colors of the Carolina coast.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 17-22
Where: Sherry Browne & Studio Open, 103 West Erie Ave., Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: 843-588-2225, bit.ly/2B3ivvR