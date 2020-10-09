Virus relief sends US deficit past $3 trillion; former e-Bay workers who targeted company critics plead

COVID aid sends budget deficit soaring
WASHINGTON — New, eye-popping federal budget figures show an enormous $3.1 trillion deficit in the just-completed fiscal year, a record swelled by coronavirus relief spending that pushed the tally of red ink to three times that of last year.
The Congressional Budget Office says the deficit equaled 15 percent of the U.S. economy, a huge gap that was the largest since the government undertook massive borrowing to finance the final year of World War II. The government borrowed 48 cents of every dollar it spent, CBO said, fueled by a 47 percent increase in spending.
Ex-eBay workers guilty of harassment
BOSTON — Two former eBay Inc. employees pleaded guilty Thursday to their roles in a campaign to terrorize a publisher and editor of an online newsletter critical of the company with a scheme that included live spiders and other disturbing deliveries sent to their home.
Stephanie Popp, former senior manager of global intelligence; and Veronica Zea, a former eBay contractor who worked as an intelligence analyst in eBay's Global Intelligence Center, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses. They are scheduled to be sentenced in February.
They are among seven former eBay employees charged in the scheme that involved other anonymous deliveries sent to the couple's home, including a funeral wreath and a bloody pig Halloween mask. Three others are expected to plead guilty later this month
The employees also sent pornographic magazines with the husband's name on them to their neighbor's house, planned to break into the couple's garage to install a GPS device on their car, and posted the couple's names and address online, advertising things like yard sales and encouraging strangers to knock on the door if the pair wasn't outside, officials said. The couple was targeted after their newsletter published an article about a lawsuit filed by eBay accusing Amazon of poaching its sellers, investigators said.
Watchdog: Planes vulnerable to hackers
DALLAS — Federal regulators have not taken adequate steps to protect computer systems on airliners from hackers, a government watchdog agency reported on Friday.
The agency said the Federal Aviation Administration has not developed a training program for cybersecurity or test airplane computer systems that could be vulnerable to attack.
The Government Accountability Office said that without improvements, "FAA may not be able to ensure sufficient oversight to guard against evolving avionics cybersecurity risks."
The GAO recommends that FAA conduct a risk assessment of security of avionics systems and train inspectors to judge security of avionics systems. It said FAA should also enact guidance that includes independent testing of cybersecurity on new airplane designs.
The auditors said the ever-growing use of technology and increasingly complex systems have created "new opportunities for persons with malicious intentions to target commercial transport airplanes." They said, however, that aircraft manufacturers have built in safeguards, and there have been no reports of successful hacker attacks.
Manufacturer representatives told GAO they realize cybersecurity threats are growing, and they are trying to involve security experts in testing their planes. Boeing Co. told the auditors they have also allowed third-party testing during airplane certification after the FAA requested the step.
WH targets diversity hiring by contractors
NEW YORK — American companies promising to hire more Black employees in leadership roles and teach their workforce about racism are getting a message from President Donald Trump's administration: Watch your step.
The U.S. Labor Department is using a 55-year-old presidential order spurred by the Civil Rights Movement to scrutinize companies like Microsoft and Wells Fargo over their public commitments to boost Black employment and leadership roles. It's not that they haven't done enough to add diversity to their ranks, but they might be going too far, according to government letters sent last week warning the companies against using "discriminatory practices" to meet their diversity goals.
London exchange sells Italian unit for $5.1B
LONDON — The London Stock Exchange Group has agreed to sell its holding in the parent company of the Italian stock exchange to rival Euronext for at least $5.11 billion.
The LSE said Friday that it began talks to sell Borsa Italiana Group because of expectations that European Union regulators will require it to shed the business as a condition for approving the acquisition of financial market data provider Refinitiv. The deal is contingent on regulators calling for the divestment.
The London exchange in August 2019 agreed to buy Refinitiv in a deal that values the company at $27 billion.
"We believe the sale of the Borsa Italiana group will contribute significantly to addressing the EU's competition concerns,'' said David Schwimmer, chief executive of LSE Group.