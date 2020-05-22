Virus proves to be a losing hand for Atlantic City's casinos; China vows to spend more to lift economy

Virus closures crush NJ casino profits
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Atlantic City's casinos saw their gross operating profits fall by more than 65 percent in the first quarter of this year, according to figures released Friday.
The statistics cover only the first two weeks of casino closures due to the coronavirus outbreak; second-quarter earnings are sure to be worse because the casinos have been shut all of April and, so far, May, with no reopening date scheduled.
The figures from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement show the nine casinos collectively posted gross operating profits of $29.6 million in the first three months of this year, down from $85.6 million in the same period last year.
Gov. Phil Murphy ordered the casinos closed on March 16, affecting the last two weeks of the quarterly earnings reporting period. But that period included what might have been a prosperous period for the casinos, particularly their sports betting operations.
The NCAA college basketball championship tournament was just about to get underway. But it, like virtually all major sporting events, was canceled due to the virus outbreak.
The casinos' collective net revenue decreased by 14.5 percent to $595.7 million for the first quarter of this year.
China lifts spending for virus-hit economy
BEIJING — China's No. 2 leader on Friday promised higher spending to revive its pandemic-stricken economy and curb surging job losses but avoided launching a massive stimulus on the scale of the United States or Japan.
Premier Li Keqiang told lawmakers Beijing would set no economic growth target, usually a closely watched feature of government plans, in order to focus on fighting the outbreak. The virus battle "has not yet come to an end," Li warned.
Private sector analysts say as much as 30 percent of the urban workforce in China, or as many as 130 million people, have lost their jobs at least temporarily. They say as many as 25 million jobs might be lost for good this year.
Beijing will give local governments the equivalent of $280 billion to spend on meeting goals including creating 9 million new jobs, Li said. That is in line with expectations for higher spending but a fraction of the $1 trillion-plus stimulus packages launched or discussed by the United States, Japan and Europe.
"These are extraordinary measures for an unusual time," the premier said in the nationally televised speech.
The world's second-largest economy contracted by 6.8 percent over a year earlier in the three months ending in March after factories, offices, travel and other businesses were shut down to fight the virus. Forecasters expect little to no growth this year, down from last year's 6.1 percent, already a multi-decade low.
China is South Carolina's largest global trading partner.
Harley restarts plants, faces 'new normal'
MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson Inc. is resuming production at its U.S. manufacturing plants after suspending production for about two months.
The Milwaukee-based motorcycle company shut down production in March after an employee at its factory in Menomonee Falls, Wis., tested positive for the coronavirus. Harley-Davidson also saw motorcycle sales drop in the economic fallout from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the Wisconsin factory where the worker tested positive for the coronavirus is expected to return to full staffing after Memorial Day weekend. The engine and drivetrain facility has about 1,000 employees.
The company has staggered work start times and installed barriers between work stations to address the coronavirus.
"It's going to be a new normal for them," U.S. Steelworkers official Ross Winklbauer said.
Bid to halt coal sales from US lands rejected
BILLINGS, Mont. — A federal judge threw out a lawsuit on Friday from a coalition of states, environmental groups and American Indians which sought to revive an Obama-era moratorium against U.S. government coal sales on public lands in the West.
U.S. District Judge Brian Morris said the President Donald Trump's administration had fixed its initial failure to consider the environmental impacts of ending the moratorium.
The administration's opponents had argued it did not look closely enough at climate change and other effects from burning coal.
Trump pledged to end the moratorium prior to being elected and in office has sought to boost the industry, despite market forces that have sharply curtailed mining.
Coal production has been dropping for years because of competition from cheaper fuels and pollution costs. The coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the decline. But critics of the coal program note that lease sales have continued and say the administration's moves could open tens of thousands of acres of public lands to new mining.
Venezuela court orders AT&T assets seized
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela's high court has ordered the immediate seizure of all DirecTV property, days after the U.S. firm abandoned its services in the South American nation, citing U.S. sanctions.
The Supreme Court ruling on Friday told the nation's telecommunications agency to seize satellite dishes.
Days earlier AT&T suddenly cut off pay TV services, saying U.S. sanctions prohibit its DirecTV platform from broadcasting channels that it is required to carry by the administration of Nicolás Maduro.
The abrupt move cut off roughly 10 million people in Venezuela from receiving TV services. and sparked widespread protests at least two nights in a row, with residents leaning from their windows across the capital of Caracas banging pots and pans.
Pro-Maduro lawmaker María Alejandra Díaz said the company is legally bound to uphold its programming.
“DirecTV unilaterally and illegally suspended the right to freedom of expression and communication for almost 10 million Venezuelans,” Díaz said outside the court. “It is not true to say that DirecTV could not comply with internal regulations.”
DirecTV on Friday did not respond to a request for comment.
India's central bank cuts loan rate to 4%
NEW DELHI — India's central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate to 4 percent to counter the blow to the economy from the coronavirus pandemic and a lockdown meant to contain it.
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das forecast that the economy will contract in fiscal 2020-21. He did not give a specific figure. The IMF earlier forecast that India's economic growth will fall to 1.9% in this fiscal year from 4.2 percent in 2019 and 6.1 percent in 2018. Some private sector economists expect it to contract by as much as 5 percent.
The Reserve Bank of India's 4 percent rate announced Friday is the lowest since March 2010. In a policy meeting, the central bank said it would allow banks a 6-month moratorium on payments of installments on loans.
Das said data point to a collapse in demand in both the cities and the countryside, with plunging investment and consumer spending.