Virus prompts major automakers to idle US factories; trading floor at NYSE to close next week

Detroit's Big 3, others to shut factories
DETROIT — Ford, General Motors, Fiat Chrysler, Honda and Toyota confirm they will temporarily shut down all North American factories due to the coronavirus threat.
Ford said its plants will shut down after Thursday evening shifts through March 30. Fiat Chrysler's closures will start in phases on Wednesday and run through March 31. GM spokesman Jim Cain said its shutdown will start also Wednesday and last through March 30; it will take several days to complete the shutdown and operations will be evaluated weekly after that.
The move by Detroit's three automakers will idle about 150,000 workers. They likely will receive supplemental pay in addition to state unemployment benefits. The two checks combined will about equal what the workers normally make. Cain said the pay at GM was still being negotiated with the union.
Ford said it will work with leaders of the United Auto Workers union in the coming weeks on plans to restart factories. The union has been pushing for factories to close because workers are fearful of coming into contact with the virus.
Honda announced plans Wednesday morning to close for a week starting Monday, putting additional pressure on Detroit's automakers. Toyota plants will close Monday and Tuesday, reopening Wednesday after a thorough cleaning, the company said.
In addition, Hyundai suspended production at its plant in Alabama on Wednesday after a worker tested positive for the coronavirus. The company said production would resume once its health and safety team determines that the plant has been sufficiently sanitized.
NYSE to temporarily close its trading floor
NEW YORK — The New York Stock Exchange will temporarily close its iconic trading floor in lower Manhattan and move to all-electronic trading beginning Monday as precautionary step.
The decision was prompted in part as a result of positive coronavirus tests of two people after medical screenings at the Big Board, Stacey Cunningham, president of the NYSE, told CNBC. .
The trading floors of the NYSE and the NYSE American Options market in New York will be closed, as well as that of the NYSE Arca Options in San Francisco.
"NYSE's trading floors provide unique value to issuers and investors, but our markets are fully capable of operating in an all-electronic fashion to serve all participants, and we will proceed in that manner until we can re-open our trading floors to our members," Cunningham said.
The exchanges will continue to operate under normal trading hours, she added.
Several thousand brokers and others used to crowd the trading floor of the NYSE as recently as the 1990s. But in the years since, the rise of electronic trading grew to dominate the action on Wall Street. These days, there are about 500 floor traders at the NYSE, said Josh King, a spokesman for exchanges operator Intercontinental Exchange, the parent company of the NYSE.
Home construction dips in Feb.
WASHINGTON — Construction of new homes fell again in February, but not as much as the previous month. Those declines follow a December surge which had pushed home construction to the highest level in 13 years.
Builders started construction on 1.60 million homes at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, a decline of 1.5 percent from 1.62 million units in January, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday. Analysts had expected a more significant drop. The economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak was not apparent in the February numbers.
Application for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, fell 5.5 percent in February to an annual rate of 1.46 million units. However, permits for single-family home construction rose 1.7 percent.
The report on housing starts showed that home building declined the most in the Northeast, falling 25.1 percent, followed by a 8.2 percent drop in the West. Home building fell modestly in the South.
Apple brings PC-like trackpad to iPads
NEW YORK — Apple's new iPad brings PC-like trackpad capabilities for the first time, as the company seeks to make its tablet even more like a laptop computer.
Apple says the trackpad will offer more precision than fingers in selecting text and switching between apps.
Older iPads will also be able to get trackpad capabilities with a free software update, but some will require keyboards from third parties. For the iPad Pro, Apple is releasing a "magic keyboard" with a trackpad in May starting at $299. The tablet itself starts at $799, while an Apple Pencil stylus costs another $129, bringing the combined cost closer to that of a Mac laptop.
Apple also announced a new MacBook Air computer with a starting price of about $1,000, down $100.
The new iPad Pro and MacBook Air will be available in stores starting next week, though Apple's own retail stores in most of the world remain closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Apple made no mention of new iPhones in Wednesday's announcements. There's been speculation that Apple is due to refresh its older models as lower-cost alternatives to the newer iPhone 11s.
Graphics pioneers win tech prize
SAN FRANCISCO — The technology that animated movies like "Toy Story" and enabled a variety of special effects is the focus of this year's Turing Award, the technology industry's version of the Nobel Prize.
Patrick Hanrahan and Edwin Catmull won the prize for their contributions to 3-D computer graphics used in movies and video games.
Catmull was hired by legendary filmmaker George Lucas to head the computer-technology division that became Pixar when Apple founder Steve Jobs bought it. Hanrahan was one of Catmull's early hires at Pixar, now part of Disney.
Together, the two worked on techniques that made graphics in movies like "Toy Story" look more lifelike, even though Hanrahan left Pixar years before the studio released that film. Catmull is the former president of Pixar and worked there for more than three decades.
The Association for Computing Machinery, which awards the prize, says filmmakers used RenderMan software in nearly all of the last 47 movies nominated for a visual effects Academy Award.