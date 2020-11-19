Virus creates a tug of war on Wall Street; 2 major airlines fret over holiday booking trends

Stocks move higher after choppy session
NEW YORK — Wall Street capped a day of choppy trading with modest gains for stocks Thursday, as the market's tug of war continues between worries about the worsening pandemic in the present and optimism that a vaccine will rescue the economy in the future.
The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent after spending much of the day flipping between small losses and gains. The index was coming off a 1.2 percent slide Wednesday before that pulled it away from its record high set Monday. The late-afternoon burst of buying erased nearly all of its losses for the week.
Technology companies accounted for much of the rebound. Companies that rely on consumer spending and communications stocks also helped lift the market, outweighing losses in the utilities and health care sectors. Treasury yields fell, a sign of caution.
A discouraging report Thursday underscored Wall Street's concerns by showing more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than the week before. It was a worse number than expected and the first increase in five weeks. Meanwhile, with COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations on the rise, governors and mayors are imposing new restrictions on some businesses.
"Good vaccine news is battling worsening coronavirus trends," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird. "We're at this point where you have the endgame in sight, but the path to get there looks really murky."
2 big airlines see weak holiday demand
DALLAS — United Airlines warned Thursday that bookings have slowed and cancellations have increased as the number of coronavirus infections spikes across the country.
Southwest Airlines has also seen more cancellations, and the carrier's CEO said that travel demand will be remain weak in the first quarter.
The number of people flying in the United States is down about 65 percent from a year ago, and airlines were hoping that the upcoming holidays would mean an increase in leisure travel.
United said however that it continues to see the virus hurting travel. In the past week, "there has been a deceleration in system bookings and an uptick in cancellations as a result of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases," United said in a regulatory filing.
United expects to operate no more than 45 percent of its normal schedule in the fourth quarter. and it continues to forecast a 67 percent decline in revenue compared a year ago.
Southwest officials said bookings are rising for the holidays but so are cancellations. It didn't elaborate.
Existing-home sales keep on climbing
CHARLOTTE — Sales of existing homes rose for a fifth straight month in October, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday.
Existing homes sales rose 4.3 percent to a seasonally adjusted rate of 6.85 million annualized units, the industry trade group said. Reflecting the searing-hot housing market, that figure is up 26.6 percent from a year earlier.
The median price of an existing home was $313,000, up 15.5 percent from a year earlier, mostly reflecting that the nationwide inventory of existing homes remains at or near record lows. The inventory of unsold homes sits at 2.5 months of supply, down from 2.7 months in September.
Macy's 3Q loss better than expected
NEW YORK — Macy's swung to a loss and sales tumbled 22 percent as the department store chain struggled to bring shoppers back to stores during a pandemic.
But the beleaguered retailer did better than most had expected because it was able to get its customers thinking about holiday shopping early for safety reasons, and to avoid the expected shipping crush this year.
Macy's had a loss of $91 million, or 29 cents per share in the quarter ended Oct. 31. That compares with a profit of $2 million, or a penny per share in the year ago period. Sales fell to $3.99 billion in the quarter compared with $5.17 billion in the year ago period. Analysts were expecting a loss of 83 cents on sales of $3.91 billion.
Sales at stores opened at least a year fell 20.1 percent. Online sales rose 27 percent.
Like most retail stores, Macy's was forced to close its stores during the spring to curb the spread of the coronavirus and sales evaporated. It began reopening its store in May but the recovery has been slow.
Mazda No. 1 in reliability survey
DETROIT — Mazda beat traditional winners Lexus and Toyota to win top honors as the most dependable auto brand in Consumer Reports' annual reliability survey.
Ford and its Lincoln luxury brand fell in the survey with Lincoln finishing last among 26 brands after introducing new SUVs. Electric car maker Tesla was second from the bottom with reliability troubles on three of its four models.
Mazda took top honors for the first time in the survey, which this year included Consumer Reports organization members who own more than 300,000 vehicles from model years 2000 to 2020.
The Japanese auto brand benefited from being among the smallest and lacking capital to continually offer new multi-speed transmissions and infotainment gadgets, said Jake Fisher, senior director of auto testing for the magazine and website.
"A lot of times new technology gives us trouble," Fisher said. "They're a little bit conservative when it comes to new technology."
After Mazda, Toyota, Lexus, Buick and Honda rounded out the top five brands. Following Lincoln and Tesla, Volkswagen, Mini and Ford were the five lowest-scoring brands. Normally high-scoring Buick jumped two spots after canceling two unreliable cars, the Regal and Regal TourX, Fisher said.
The rankings were released Thursday at an online meeting of the Automotive Press Association of Detroit.
BuzzFeed buying HuffPost from Verizon
NEW YORK — BuzzFeed is buying HuffPost from Verizon as part of a bigger deal that has the wireless giant investing in the digital-media company.
BuzzFeed and Verizon did not disclose terms of the deal. Verizon will be a minority shareholder in BuzzFeed and the two companies will partner on content and ads.
Verizon came to own HuffPost, co-founded by Arianna Huffington, through its acquisition of AOL in 2015. The country's biggest wireless provider also bought Yahoo in 2017 in an attempt to build a digital media business that could challenge Facebook. That Verizon Media business has struggled.
BuzzFeed is known for its quizzes and lists but also invested in its news division. Its founder and CEO, Jonah Peretti, also co-founded HuffPost, then known as The Huffington Post, in 2005. AOL bought it for $315 million in 2011.
Rates on home loans hit new low
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week, reaching record lows for the 13th time this year amid fresh signs of weakness in the pandemic-ravaged economy.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan declined to 2.72 percent from 2.84 percent last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.66 percent a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage eased to 2.28 percent from 2.34 percent.
Home loan rates have trended downward through most of this year, bolstering demand from would-be homebuyers.