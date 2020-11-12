Virus counts in US dent stocks; Oct. consumer prices were unchanged

Stocks pull back as infections spread
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks pulled back on Thursday, amid increasing worries about worsening coronavirus counts across the country.
The S&P 500 index lost 1 percent; the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1.1 percent and the Nasdaq composite gave up 0.7 percent.
Analysts are still largely optimistic the market can climb even higher, largely because they see a potential vaccine as a game changer. Despite the declines, the S&P 500 and Dow are both close to their record highs. But several risks remain that could trip up markets in the near term. Rising above them all is the continuing pandemic, with daily counts climbing in nearly every state.
The trends are worsening enough in New York, for example, that the state is ordering restaurants, bars and gyms to close at 10 p.m. each night, beginning Friday. New York had been a hotbed for the virus early in the year but had seemed to have gotten it largely under control. In Europe, several governments have brought back even tougher restrictions that will likely restrain the economy.
"From a health standpoint and economic standpoint, the very near term looks relatively bleak," said Mike Dowdall, investment strategist with BMO Global Asset Management.
Consumer prices are lowest in 5 months
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in October, the lowest reading in five months, suggesting that a price spike over the summer is beginning to fade as coronavirus cases spread.
The flat reading for last month followed a gain of 0.2 percent in September. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also showed no changed in October, another indication that inflation remains well-behaved, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
Over the past 12 months, overall inflation is up a moderate 1.2 percent while core inflation is up 1.6%. Both readings are well below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for annual price gains.
Economists believe the consumer price index for October shows that inflation was well contained and would allow the central bank to keep interest rates low for a considerable period.
"Consumer prices accelerated after the economy reopened. However, the trend is subdued and overall price pressures remain contained," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics.
Kathy Bosjancic, chief U.S. financial economist at Oxford Economics, said that the "benign inflation readings support our call that the Fed will not lift-off" its current ultra-low rates until the middle of 2024.
Disney posts loss for 4th quarter
LOS ANGELES — Walt Disney Co. reported fiscal fourth-quarter loss on Thursday thanks largely to changes related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its earnings were dragged by costs from restructuring related to its streaming services and lost revenue from its California theme parks, which remain closed amid surging coronavirus cases in the U.S.
But its results weren't as bad as feared.
Disney posted a loss of $629 million, or 39 cents per share, in the three months that ended Oct. 3. That's a swing from a $1.21 billion profit, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts expected a loss of 73 cents per share, according to FactSet.
Revenue fell 23 percent to $14.71 billion. Analysts expected revenue of $14.15 billion.
To offset the cost of shuttered parks, the company is laying off some staff in California and Florida due to limits on attendance and other pandemic-related issues.
Before the pandemic, Disney's profit soared as its wide array of media and entertainment offerings, from Marvel theatrical releases to Disney cruises, outperformed. But those businesses have been among the hardest hit during a pandemic that shows no sign of going away.
Disney said revenue at its parks, experiences and products business fell 61 percent to $2.6 billion.
Mortgage rates up; 30-year at 2.84%
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week. They remain at historically low levels, now around a percentage point below a year ago.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan increased to 2.84 percent from 2.78 percent from last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.75 percent a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage edged up to 2.34 percent from 2.32 percent.
Breaking their downward trend through most of this year, mortgage rates were bolstered by the news Monday that a COVID-19 vaccine may be 90 percent effective, based on early and incomplete test results.
The historically low borrowing rates have bolstered demand from prospective homebuyers. Demand for homes has remained strong despite a brief slowdown in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, but at the same time the rise in home prices has stretched the limits of affordability for many would-be buyers.
'SPAC' targets primary care with Cano deal
NEW YORK — Primary care provider Cano Health will receive a nearly $1.5 billion infusion as investors push deeper into a growing form of care delivered to Medicare Advantage patients.
The privately held Miami-based company said Thursday that it will merge with a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, Jaws Acquisition Corp., in a deal aimed at fueling value-based care.
In that approach, doctors essentially focus more on keeping patients healthy or improving their health instead of waiting to treat whatever ailment makes them seek care.
The deal will value the combined company at about $4.4 billion. It includes $690 million in cash from Jaws and an $800 million private placement of common stock in the combination.
Investors include Starwood Capital's Barry Sternlicht and funds tied to BlackRock, Third Point and Maverick Capital.
Cano Health treats more than 103,000 patients through a network of primary care doctors in Florida, Texas, Nevada and Puerto Rico.