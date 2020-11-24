Pop the bottle and grab your favorite ugly Christmas sweater and get ready for Holiday Happy Hour Bingo for our December virtual event.
Invite all of your friends and come join us for an hour of fun hosted by DJ Natty Heavy! We will play virtual bingo while enjoying our favorite happy hour beverages and playing for a chance to win. Over the top holiday attire is highly encouraged. Be sure to share your photos and tag us for sharing!
Get your tickets today!
https://tickets.postandcourier.com/e/happy-hour-bingo/preview