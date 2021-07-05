View from the Past: Wednesday, July 14, 2021

125 Years Ago, 1896
South Island News, to the Editor of The Times: Master Hume Lucas has returned; his school over South River is now closed. Mr. Frances Johnstone is now distributing the Georgetown and South Island Telephone Company’s poles along the waterline; this company really intends to begin operations within the next 15 or 20 days. The draw bridge over Mosquito Creek is broken; so to cross over, it is necessary for an animal to jump some two feet or fall into the yawning chasm below. Mr. Walter Hazard, Esquire, was the guest of Mr. William Johnstone and gave our islanders two lectures or sermons in the Chapel on Sunday morning and afternoon; he is an eloquent speaker and master of his subjects “What is Sin” and “What Constitutes a Christian’s Life;” we trust he will preach for us once a month if not oftener.
The cry of fire and the ringing of the fire alarm late Monday night startled Georgetown citizens, who upon reaching the streets, saw that the fire was in the direction of H. Kaminski & Company’s extensive naval stores and steamship wharves on Front Street. In spite of the strenuous efforts of the fire department (the “Star” engine being the first to arrive), the general merchandise store of Blakely & Green and the tinsmith shop of D.L. Ellis & Brother were consumed. The large brick warehouse of H. Kaminski & Company was also much damaged. We hope the Board of Fire Masters will thoroughly investigate the cause.
100 Years Ago, 1921
It was brought to the attention of A.B. Scurry, the Game Warden of Georgetown County, that there have been a great many instances of persons dynamiting fish in our rivers. A.A. Richardson, State Chief Game Warden, stated that all offenders would be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Mr. Scurry will make an inspection of the books of all people selling dynamite in the county to see that the proper records are being kept by these people.
The white people of Georgetown are asked by the pastor and members of Dickerson Chapel A.M.E. to be present with them Sunday afternoon at 3:30. Special arrangements will be made for all those who will be present. Rev. Mrs. Annie J. Boggett, the great Evangelist of North Carolina, will deliver one of her great sermons. Come out and hear her. Respectfully yours, Rev. J.P. Perks, Pastor.
The following boat schedule to Pawleys Island, announced by the Waccamaw Transportation Company, will be in operation until further notice. SATURDAYS: Leave Georgetown at 5 p.m. arriving at Hagley Landing at 6 p.m. Leave Hagley Landing at 6:15 p.m. arriving at Georgetown 7:30 p.m. MONDAYS: Leave Georgetown at 6:15 a.m. arriving at Hagley Landing 8 a.m. Leave Hagley Landing at 8 a.m. arriving at Georgetown 9 a.m.
75 Years Ago, 1946
The Methodists of Georgetown will celebrate Sunday, July 7th, with a memorial to William A. Wayne who was the first Methodist in South Carolina. It was on February 24, 1785, that Bishop Francis Asbury visited Georgetown, and it was about this time that he took William Wayne and his wife into the Methodist church. William Wayne became a Methodist preacher. He gave the lot where the old church stood and is now a cemetery, and also willed his home to the church when he died. These properties are at the northeast corner of Highmarket and Prince streets.
The wedding of George Vanderbilt and Mrs. Anita Zabala Howard took place at 5 p.m. Sunday on the front porch of Mr. Vanderbilt’s plantation, Arcadia, near Georgetown. The couple left immediately by plane to board Mr. Vanderbilt’s yacht for a honeymoon cruise. The ceremony was performed by Rev. V.V. Raines, pastor of Georgetown First Baptist Church. Mr. Vanderbilt served as a lieutenant commander in the Navy during World War II. He led several big game expeditions in Africa in the 1930s. He is a son of Alfred Gwynne Vanderbilt who was lost on the Lusitania.
50 Years Ago, 1971
The marquee was removed recently from the old Palace Theatre on Front Street to allow renovations and transition into a new home for First Citizens and Trust Bank. The adjoining Gladstone Hotel, apparently built about 131 years ago according to a plaque owned by the Chamber of Commerce, was razed this week to allow parking to serve the bank. The Gladstone Hotel, whose wide piazza sat astride the sidewalk on Front Street, served many travelers to Georgetown of yesteryear needing food and lodging. In the 1930s, the Gladstone’s dining room was flooded with people passing through town and stopping to eat the famed duck and red rice and golden cornmeal cornbread slathered with butter and side-dressed with cold buttermilk.
David. S. Jones, a young Virginian who professionally hunts snakes for sale to zoos and museums, was stopped near Pawleys Island by a South Carolina State trooper recently because one headlight of his Jeep was weak. The officer saw a .38 pistol, given to Jones by his father, protruding from a plastic hamper between the two front seats. Under State law, a pistol in a vehicle must be kept in an enclosed glove compartment. However, Jones had a deadly coral snake he had caught that evening in a bag in the glove compartment of the Jeep. A jury in the Court of General Sessions here Tuesday found Jones guilty of carrying a pistol. Jones plans to appeal.
25 Years Ago, 1996
Georgetown’s ninth annual Harborwalk Festival was a big success over the weekend, drawing an estimated 20,000 people to events at East Bay Park, the waters of Winyah Bay and downtown Historic Front Street. A rough-and-ready troupe of swashbuckling pirates overtook the town from their sturdy vessel the Jolly Rover. A good time was had by all.
Local residents were bracing Wednesday for the second major hurricane to hit Georgetown in seven years. With the hurricane’s strike area predicted from Georgetown to North Myrtle Beach, Governor Beasley ordered voluntary evacuation Wednesday of residents on barrier islands or beachfront property. At press time, weather experts were still waiting to see whether Hurricane Bertha would hit the Carolina coast.