US trade gap widens in October; Southwest Air warns of thousands of job cuts

US trade deficit up by 1.7% in Oct.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit widened 1.7 percent in October to $63.1 billion, with the politically sensitive gap in the exchange of goods with China and Mexico also expanding.
The gap between the goods and services the U.S. sold and what it bought abroad rose from $62.1 billion in September, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Exports rose 2.2 percent to $182 billion, led by sales of aircraft engines. Imports increased 2.1 percent to $245.1 billion on an uptick in shipments of automotive parts.
The deficit in the trade of goods with China rose 9 percent to $26.5 billion and the gap with Mexico rose 10 percent to $11.8 billion.
So far this year, the overall gap in the trade of goods and services with the rest of the world has risen to $536.7 billion, up 9.5 percent from January-October 2019.
President Donald Trump, who vowed to reduce the trade deficit, has imposed tariffs on foreign steel, aluminum and on $360 billion in Chinese products. It is unclear how much of Trump's aggressive trade policies will be retained by President-elect Joe Biden.
Southwest Air warns of possible furloughs
DALLAS — Southwest Airlines warned nearly 7,000 workers this week that they could lose their jobs unless labor unions accept concessions to help the airline cope with a sharp drop in travel caused by the pandemic.
Southwest is operating far fewer flights, and it asked unions in October for help with "overstaffing costs" that it estimates will amount to more than $1 billion in 2021. Southwest asked for pay cuts of around 10 percent in exchange for no furloughs through next year.
The airline's top labor-relations official, Russell McCrady, said Southwest's goal is to save every job. "However, due to a lack of meaningful progress in negotiations, we had to proceed with issuing notifications," he said. The advisories to employees, known as WARN notices, are legally required 60 days before large-scale layoffs or furloughs.
McCrady said the airline is willing to resume negotiations with unions.
Dallas-based Southwest, which serves Charleston and is the nation's fourth-biggest airline, boasts that it has never furloughed workers in its history dating back more than 50 years.
Following fines, more Hyundai recalls
DETROIT — A week after being fined by regulators for delaying safety recalls, Hyundai is recalling about 130,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the engines could fail.
The recall covers certain 2012 Santa Fe SUVs, 2015-16 Veloster cars, and Sonata Hybrid cars from 2011-13 and 2016. The vehicles have 2.4-liter, 2-liter or 1.6-liter engines.
The recall will address a manufacturing issue that could cause the connecting rod bearings to wear out and the engines to fail, Hyundai said. A damaged connecting rod could puncture the engine block, causing the engine to stall. It also could let oil leak onto hot surfaces, increasing the risk of a fire.
Owners will be notified around Jan. 22. Dealers will inspect the engines and replace them if the bearings are damaged. All vehicles will get a knock sensor system to monitor symptoms that come before an engine fails.
Bankrupt coal firm wants to liquidate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bankrupt coal company is seeking permission to liquidate its remaining assets instead of reorganizing.
A hearing in the Blackjewel case is set for Dec. 17, The Herald-Dispatch reported.
The company filed to restructure its finances under bankruptcy protection in July 2019 and all but completely shut down operations. The shutdowns put about 1,700 employees in Wyoming and Appalachia out of work.
In a recent court filing, the company does not have the money to continue the process, noting that virtually all assets and operations have been sold. If its request is granted, Blackjewel would effectively cease to exist.
German factory orders up again in Oct.
BERLIN — Factory orders in Germany, Europe's biggest economy and one of South Carolina's top trading partners, rose for the sixth consecutive month in October and exceeded economists' expectations, official data released Friday showed.
Orders were up 2.9 percent compared with the previous month, the Economy Ministry said. That compared with economists' forecast of 1.5 percent. It followed gains of 4.9 percent in August and 1.1 percent in September.
Demand for investment goods such as factory machinery led the gains in October, while orders for consumer goods were down. Orders from both domestic and foreign customers were up, though those from elsewhere in the 19-nation eurozone were up a relatively feeble 0.5 percent.
Sharp rises in coronavirus infections led to partial shutdowns in Germany and elsewhere in Europe in November.