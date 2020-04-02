US trade gap fall to a four-year low; trustbusters seek to break up Altria's deal with e-cig startup Juul

US trade gap falls to $39.9B in Feb.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit tumbled in February to the lowest level since 2016 as exports fell and imports fell more. The politically sensitive gap in the trade of goods with China narrowed in February when the world's No. 2 economy was locked down to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
The U.S. Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between what the U.S. buys and what it sells abroad dropped 12.2 percent to $39.9 billion in February, the lowest since September 2016. Exports fell 0.4 percent to $207.5 billion. Imports skidded 2.5 percent to $247.5 billion.
The goods gap with China fell 17 percent to $19.7 billion on a 13 percent drop in imports.
In February, the U.S. ran a $61.2 billion deficit in the trade of goods such as aircraft and appliances. But it ran a $21.3 billion surplus in services such as education and tourism.
President Donald Trump campaigned on a pledge to reduce America's massive trade imbalances, especially with China. He has imposed tariffs on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports. Last year, the U.S. trade deficit dropped for the first time in six years.
COVID-19 is also devastating global trade as economies around the world isolate themselves to fight the outbreak.
Feds seek breakup of Altria-Juul deal
WASHINGTON — U.S. business regulators are suing to break up the multibillion-dollar deal between tobacco giant Altria and e-cigarette startup Juul Labs, saying their partnership amounted to an agreement not to compete in the U.S. vaping market.
The action announced late Wednesday by the Federal Trade Commission is the latest legal headwind against Altria's investment in the embattled vaping company. Juul sales have been sliding for months amid state and federal investigations, lawsuits and flavor restrictions aimed at curbing the recent explosion in teen vaping.
For years, Altria competed in the burgeoning e-cigarette space. But the Richmond, Va.-based company was quickly overtaken by San Francisco-based Juul, which became the top U.S. vaping brand on the popularity of its small, high-nicotine and fruity flavored e-cigarettes. The company has since pulled all of its flavors except tobacco and menthol.
In late 2018 Altria discontinued its own e-cigarettes and took a 35 percent stake in Juul. The complaint filed by the FTC alleges that Altria agreed not to compete against Juul in return for the $13 billion stake in the company. Altria said the FTC "misunderstood the facts" of its investment in Juul.
Altria has slashed the value of its investment in Juul to roughly a third of what it initially paid, taking more than $8.5 billion in write-downs since October.
Nissan recalls autos due to air bags
DETROIT — Nissan is recalling more than a quarter-million SUVs, trucks and vans worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators.
The vehicles have air bags with ammonium nitrate that can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel. But they have a moisture-absorbing chemical that was supposed to make them safe. U.S. safety regulators are to determine whether all inflators with the drying agent have to be recalled.
The Nissan recall covers certain 2012-2017 Nissan NV Cargo and Passenger vans, the 2013-2015 Nissan Titan pickup and Armada large SUV, and the 2011 and 2012 Infiniti QX56 SUV. Documents posted Thursday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say Takata packed in too much ammonium nitrate propellant while manufacturing the inflators.
Nissan will notify owners later this month and dealers will replace the front driver air bag inflator with one made by a different company.
So far, at least 25 people have died worldwide after being hit by shrapnel from Takata inflators, and more than 300 have been injured.
Tesla car sales surged before pandemic
BERKELEY, Calif. — Tesla's sales of its increasingly popular electric cars got off to fast start this year, even though the company had to slam the brakes along with other major automakers last month because of worldwide efforts to contain the worst pandemic in a century.
The Palo Alto, California, company delivered 88,400 vehicles during the first three months of the year, based on preliminary numbers released Thursday. That represented a 40% increase from the same time last year and came close to matching the average sales estimate of 89,000 vehicles among analysts polled by FactSet.
Tesla CEO Elon Muck was among those who initially downplayed the threat posed by the coronavirus, and publicly predicted it would be not much worse than the flu. He has since pledged to help make the ventilators needed for people battling COVID-19, although local officials had to pressure Tesla to close its main factory in Fremont, California, last month after an edict was issued to close down most businesses.
Before the shutdown, Tesla manufactured nearly 102,700 vehicles in the first three months of the year, a 33 percent increase from the same 2019 period. The company won't be making any more cars until at least early May under the current restrictions in the San Francisco Bay Area, with some experts already predicting the ban keeping Tesla's Fremont factory closed could extend into June. Tesla estimated it could have made nearly 500,000 cars in Fremont this year in addition to 150,000 vehicles at a new factory in China.
Toyota, China firm form e-car venture
BEIJING — Toyota Motor Co. and Chinese electric automaker BYD Co. announced a partnership Thursday to develop battery-powered vehicles, adding to a flurry of industry tie-ups to share soaring development costs.
Automakers are spending billions of dollars to create low-cost models that appeal to Chinese buyers and meet government-imposed sales quotas following the end of subsidies last year that turned China into the technology's biggest global market.
Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co. and other brands have linked up with Chinese producers to create lower-cost electric models. BYD also has a separate electric vehicle venture, Denza, with Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz unit.
Toyota and BYD "determined that there is much we can learn from one another's expertise," the companies said in a statement. They gave no financial details or sales plans.
Home loan rates drop for 2nd week
WASHINGTON — Mortgage rates in the U.S. further dropped this week, making home loans more affordable at a time when residential sales activity is contracting because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Freddie Mac said the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.33 percent, down from 3.50 last week. A year ago, the average rate was 4.08 percent.
The 15-year fixed rate loan averaged 2.82 percent, down from 2.92 percent from 3.56 percent 12 month ago.
"Mortgage rates have drifted down for two weeks in a row and that drop reflects improvements in market liquidity and sentiment," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "While the market has stabilized relative to prior weeks, homebuyer demand has declined in response to current economic conditions. The good news is that the pending economic stimulus is on the way and will provide support for both consumers and businesses."