US trade gap contracted in June; health giant CVS surprises with its latest earnings

Exports push trade deficit down in June
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit fell in June for the first time since February as exports posted a record increase, rising twice as fast as imports.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the gap between the value of what the United States buys and what it sells abroad fell 7.5 percent to $50.7 billion in June from $54.8 billion in May. Exports shot up an unprecedented 9.4 percent to $158.3 billion. Imports rose 4.7 percent to $208.9 billion.
Global commerce has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic. Compared to June 2019, total U.S. trade — exports plus imports — plunged 21.9 percent in June to $367.2 billion. But two-way trade rebounded from May to June, rising 6.7 percent on a surge in both exports and imports of cars and automotive parts.
"The latest trade figures confirm that both exports and imports began rebounding in June, and we expect a continued recovery over the coming months as production catches up with the recovery in consumption," said Michael Pearce, economist at Capital Economics.
The politically sensitive deficit in the trade of goods with China fell 4 percent to $26.7 billion in June.
CVS posts strong 2Q earnings report
NEW YORK — CVS Health reported surprisingly strong second-quarter earnings as people postponed elective medical procedures during the pandemic, and it raised its profit expectations for the year.
The postponed procedures led to lower benefit costs, the company said Wednesday.
The virus outbreak shut down most of the economy in the second quarter, which meant fewer surgery bills or other big claims. At least some of those postponed procedures are expected to ramp up again this year.
For the three months ended June 30, CVS earned $2.99 billion, or $2.26 per share. A year earlier the company earned $1.93 billion, or $1.49 per share. Adjusted for one-time items, earnings were $2.64 per share, beating expectations.
Revenue was $65.34 billion, topping the $64.09 billion Wall Street expected.
CVS Health operates one of the nation's largest drugstore chains with about 9,900 retail locations. It also runs prescription drug plans for big clients like insurers and employers, and the company sells health insurance through its Aetna arm.
CVS said that the pandemic trimmed sales in its retail and pharmacy business because fewer doctors visits meant fewer prescriptions fulfilled. Retail revenue, that made outside the pharmacy, also slipped with so many shoppers sheltering in place.
Facebook launches a rival to TikTok
NEW YORK — Facebook's Instagram is launching its answer to the hit short video app TikTok — Instagram Reels.
Instagram Reels will let users record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, and will let users add visual effects. Users will be able to share Reels with followers in Instagram in a dedicated section called Reels in Explore, or in the Story feature where posts disappear after 24 hours.
The Reels option will be available at the bottom of Instagram camera.
Facebook has a long tradition of cloning competitive services. The Instagram "Story" feature, which lets people share photos and videos that expire in 24 hours, is similar to Snapchat. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced tough questioning about the company's habit of copying rivals before a congressional hearing on July 29.
Now, though, TikTok is under fire, possibly opening an opportunity for Facebook.
Microsoft is in talk s to buy parts of TikTok in what would be a forced sale following threats from President Donald Trump to ban the Chinese-owned video app, which claims 100 million U.S. users and hundreds of millions globally.
Virgin Atlantic files for bankruptcy in US
NEW YORK — Virgin Atlantic, the airline founded by British businessman Richard Branson, filed Tuesday for protection in U.S. bankruptcy court as it tries to survive the virus pandemic that is hammering the airline industry.
The airline made the filing in New York after a proceeding in the United Kingdom.
Virgin Atlantic said the bankruptcy is part of a U.K. court process to carry out a restructuring plan announced last month. The process is supported by a majority of the airline's creditors, and the company hopes to emerge from the process in September, she said.
A Virgin Atlantic lawyer said in a court filing that the company needs an order from a U.S. court to make terms of the restructuring apply in the U.S.
The airline is primarily a long-haul operator, including flights between the U.K. and the U.S. It stopped flying in April due to the pandemic and only resumed flights in July. It closed a base at London's Gatwick Airport and cut about 3,500 jobs.
Branson appealed to the British government for financial help earlier this year — even saying that he would pledge his Caribbean island resort as collateral for a loan — but was rebuffed.
Survey: US hiring fell sharply in July
WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses sharply reduced hiring last month, suggesting that resurgent COVID-19 infections slowed the economic recovery as many states closed parts of their economies again and consumers remained cautious about spending.
U.S. firms added just 167,000 jobs in July, payroll processor ADP said Wednesday, far below June's gain of 4.3 million and May's increase of 3.3 million. July's limited hiring means the economy still has 13 million fewer jobs than it did in February, according to ADP, before the viral outbreak intensified.
ADP's figures suggest that the job market's recovery is stalling and will likely fuel concerns that the government's jobs report, to be released Friday, will show a similar slowdown. Economists expect the government to report that employers added 1.8 million jobs, according to a survey by data provider FactSet. That would typically be considered a huge gain, but in this case it would be somewhat disappointing after hiring reached 4.8 million in June, and 2.7 million in May.
Hiring collapsed among companies of all sizes and in nearly all industries, ADP said.
Services sector gauge higher for July
WASHINGTON — Activity in the services sector, where most Americans work, increased in July but concerns remain about whether the recovery will persist with the recent rise in coronavirus cases.
The Institute for Supply Management said Wednesday that its service sector index rose to a reading of 58.1, up from a June level of 57.1. Any reading above 50 means that the service sector is expanding.
The June advance had been the largest percentage point gain in the history of the services index which goes back to 1997 and had followed an April plunge which had been the biggest point-drop on record. Before declines in April and May, the index had been in expansion territory for more than 10 years.
Earlier this week, the ISM reported that its index that tracks the manufacturing sector rose to a reading of 54.2 in July, up from a June reading of 52.6.
Questions raised about Kodak's stock
SAN FRANCISCO — Eastman Kodak's potentially lucrative deal to help the U.S. government make more generic drugs domestically is threatening to turn into a regulatory headache for the fallen photography giant.
Kodak's depressed stock price surged last week before the company announced its plans to work with President Donald Trump's administration in exchange for a $765 million loan. That prompted Sen. Elizabeth Warren to send a Monday letter asking the Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether insider trading laws have been broken.
The SEC is now in the early stages of a probe, according to a report published Tuesday by The Wall Street Journal. The newspaper cited unidentified people familiar with the matter. The SEC declined to comment on the report.
Kodak said it intends to cooperate with any potential inquiries, without saying whether it has been contacted by the SEC.
Fiat Chrysler to recall cars over pollution
DETROIT — About 1 million Fiat Chrysler vehicles with four-cylinder engines in the U.S. may spew too much pollution, and the company is working with government officials on a recall.
Fiat Chrysler says in a quarterly filing with securities regulators that it found the excess pollution during tests of vehicles with 2.4-liter "Tigershark" engines.
The engines date to at least 2013 and are used in several Jeep SUVs as well as some cars. FCA said in the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it notifeed the Environmental Protection Agency and it's working on a solution. The EPA said in a statement Wednesday that the vehicles will be recalled.