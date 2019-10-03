Technology and health care companies helped U.S. stocks rebound broadly from an early sell-off Thursday, snapping the market’s steep two-day skid.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung from a loss of more than 330 to a modest gain after another disappointing economic report raised expectations among investors that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates again to help keep the U.S. economy growing. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also recovered from the early rout.
Traders were jolted by surprisingly slow growth in the U.S. services sector last month, the weakest in three years. That followed troubling news on business hiring and manufacturing earlier this week that knocked the market lower.
"The market is saying rate cuts are good, this data increases the likelihood of rate cuts, so maybe we overreacted a little bit in terms of selling off," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird.
While stock prices recovered from their early stumble, investors continued to shift money into the relative safety of U.S. bonds. That drove bond prices higher, lowering their yields.
Stocks are off to a turbulent start in October. The benchmark S&P 500 is down 2.2 percent for the month so far, wiping out all the index's gain from September.
Investors are wrestling with uncertainty about the economy, mostly due to the costly and long-running trade war between Washington and Beijing. The market slumped early Thursday after investors weighed the latest signal of U.S. economic weakness.
"The weakness this morning was really a continuation of a theme of the last couple of days: economic data disappointing and raising the specter that what had been manufacturing weakness in the U.S. was maybe becoming broader weakness,” Delwiche said.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said that its non-manufacturing index sank to 52.6 from 56.4 in August. Readings above 50 signal growth, but September’s figures are the lowest since August 2016.
The index tracks a sector that accounts for more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy and which has been mostly resilient in the face of the U.S.-China trade war that has been squeezing American manufacturers.
On Tuesday, a private index of U.S. manufacturing output dropped to its lowest level since the recession year 2009.
The discouraging economic data this week has shifted investors’ expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
The central bank has lowered rates by a quarter-percentage point twice this year in a bid to shield the economy from slowing growth abroad and the effects of the trade war. The odds that the Fed will cut rates again at the end of this month are now running above 88 percent, according to the CME Group.
The latest disappointing economic report appeared to drive expectations that the Fed will lower rates in December. Markets are now pricing in a roughly 54 percent probability that the Fed will cut rates in December, up from about 48% a day ago.
Given the recent spate of downbeat economic data, all eyes will be on the federal government’s September job market snapshot, which is due out Friday. The Labor Department is expected to report that U.S. employers added 145,000 jobs, up from 130,000 in August, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
A report indicating that hiring remained solid last month would help bolster confidence that consumer spending, a key driver of the economy, remains healthy.