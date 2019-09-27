Wall Street capped a choppy week with a second straight weekly loss for the closely watched S&P 500 on Friday as worries about a potential escalation in the trade war between the U.S. and China erased early gains.
Technology companies led the broad slide as investors weighed a report saying the Trump administration is considering ways to limit U.S. investments in China. Bloomberg cited unnamed sources familiar with the administration's internal discussions.
Uncertainty over the long-running trade war has fueled volatility in the market and stoked worries that the impact of tariffs and other tactics employed by the countries against each other is hampering U.S. economic and corporate profit growth.
The possibility that the U.S. is weighing another way of applying pressure on China dampened investors' already cautious optimism that the world's two biggest economies might make progress as their representatives resume negotiations next month.
"Here we are, just two weeks out, and now we're doing things to sort of ruffle feathers again," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. "That kind of spooked the market."
Investors also shifted money out of smaller company stocks, which pulled the Russell 2000 down.
The major U.S. stock indexes were holding on to modest gains early Friday even after investors sized up mixed economic data on consumer spending and durable goods orders.
Those reports followed data on Thursday indicating that the U.S. economy grew at a modest 2 percent annual rate in the second quarter, a sharply slower pace than earlier the year.
The market mostly moved sideways as investors digested the numbers, but it gave up those modest gains by midday as traders weighed the news that the U.S. is considering limiting U.S. investments in China.
Wall Street has been very sensitive to the ups and downs in the trade dispute. Stocks rose Wednesday after President Donald Trump told reporters that China wants "to make a deal very badly," adding that "it could happen sooner than you think."
That optimism faded from the markets Friday as investors weighed the implications of the U.S. weighing more tough measures only a couple of weeks away from new trade talks.
"We go right back to the same old negotiating tactics," Frederick said. "It's negotiating with a stick, rather than a carrot."
Negotiators are due to meet next month in Washington for a 13th round of talks aimed at ending the dispute over trade and technology that threatens to tip the global economy into recession.
Both sides have taken conciliatory steps this month ahead of the trade talks, moves that fueled optimism among investors. Chinese importers have set deals to buy American soybeans and pork. And the Trump administration postponed a planned Oct. 1 tariff hike on Chinese imports to Oct. 15.
Technology stocks, which are particularly sensitive to swings in the trade conflict, accounted for much of the selling Friday. Communications stocks also took heavy losses.
The market has been in a slump all week as investors pull back amid trade war worries, reports of sluggish economic growth and an impeachment inquiry into President Trump.
For some stocks, this week has been their worst of the year. Facebook is off 6.8 percent for the week after media reports suggesting the Department of Justice is considering opening an antitrust investigation into the social media company.