Stocks end week on more highs
NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out the week with more milestones Friday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 28,000 for the first time and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit record highs.
Health care and technology stocks powered most of the broad rally, which helped drive the S&P 500 to its sixth straight weekly gain. The Dow extended its streak of weekly gains to four.
The strong finish caps a week when the major stock indexes set more highs while barely moving and extends a string of gains for the broader market in recent weeks.
Investors have been encouraged by surprisingly good corporate earnings, three interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and data showing the economy is still growing solidly. Hopes that the U.S. and China can make progress in their latest push for a trade deal have also helped keep investors in a buying mood.
“Over the past week the market absorbed a number of challenging trade headlines, and it didn’t go down,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird. “It might just be the case that with positive momentum, after not having had a chance to pull the market down, the bulls stepped in again and said: ‘Let’s keep this thing going.’”
Retail sales up modestly in Oct.
WASHINGTON — Americans stepped up their shopping last month, spending more online and buying more cars, evidence that consumers can still drive the economy’s growth.
Still, the details of the report were weaker than expected, economists said, and several analysts reduced their forecasts for fourth-quarter growth. JPMorgan economists lowered their forecast to an annual rate of just 1.25 percent from 1.75 percent.
The Commerce Department said Friday that retail sales rose 0.3 percent in October, rebounding from a 0.3 percent drop the previous month. Sales increased 3.1 percent from a year ago.
The figures suggest higher tariffs on many consumer products imported from China, imposed in early September, as well as broader trade uncertainty, did not completely hold Americans back from spending. Consumers remain mostly optimistic and willing to make large purchases, such as autos, even as businesses cut back on investment and exports stall.
The report also indicates that the upcoming holiday shopping season could be solid. The unemployment rate is near a 50-year low and wages are rising, encouraging more purchases.
Penney's loss narrow amid rebuild
NEW YORK — J.C. Penney, in the throes of yet another reinvention, offered some rare hope during the third quarter.
The troubled department store chain raised its annual profit forecast Friday after reporting narrowed losses. It still anticipates a sharp sales decline for the year, however.
CEO Jill Soltau, brought in just over a year ago to right the ailing chain, laid out the challenges ahead.
“We are not simply running a business. We are rebuilding a business,” said Soltau. “This company has a rich history, and I am confident it has a brighter future.’
The company reported a quarterly loss of $93 million, or 30 cents a share after backing out onetime items. That wasn't nearly as bad as the 55 cents per-share loss analysts had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Total sales declined 8.5 percent, to $2.5 billion in the third quarter. Sales at stores opened at least a year fell 9.3 percent.
Fire danger spurs Nissan recall
DETROIT — Nissan is recalling over 450,000 vehicles in the U.S. because a brake fluid leak could cause them to catch fire.
The automaker tells owners if antilock brake lights stay on more than 10 seconds, they should park outdoors and not drive the vehicles until they’re repaired.
The recall covers the Nissan Murano SUV from 2015-2018, and Maxima sedans from 2016-2018. Also included are Infiniti QX60 and Nissan Pathfinder SUVs from 2017-2019.
Some are being recalled for a second time.
Nissan says a brake pump can leak fluid onto a circuit board, causing electrical shorts and fires. Dealers will replace the pumps. Notices of the safety risk will be sent Dec. 2. Owners will get a second notice when parts are ready.
Hulu raising prices for TV service
SAN FRANCISCO — Hulu is again raising prices for its online TV bundle, as other streaming-TV providers do the same.
Hulu with Live TV’s price will rise $10, to $55 a month, in December. Prices had risen $5 in February. The Disney-owned streaming provider’s traditional video-on-demand service will remain at $6 a month.
Hulu’s service, like AT&T TV Now, Dish’s Sling and YouTube TV, are a replica of traditional TV but on the internet. They were once vaunted as a successor to traditional cable. But the market has lost steam as prices rise. One early entrant, Sony’s PlayStation Vue, is shutting down, and analysts expect others to follow.
The entertainment industry’s attention has shifted to new and upcoming streaming services like Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, AT&T’s HBO Max and Comcast ’s Peacock.
Dollar Tree warned on tainted imports
WASHINGTON — Government regulators have again warned Dollar Tree’s parent company about importing drugs and cosmetics that could be tainted due to improper product testing during manufacturing.
The Food and Drug Administration said that Greenbrier International also did not properly perform its own lab analyses as required before releasing certain products, including an anti-dandruff shampoo and an acne face wash. The products were also mislabeled by the Chinese manufacturers.
The FDA told Greenbrier about violations at the Chinese companies as early as 2017. The FDA’s Nov. 6 warning to Greenbrier International says that the company continued to receive products from companies on “import alert,” even after Greenbrier International agreed not to.
A spokesman for Dollar Tree said the company is cooperating with the FDA.
Ailing ex-telecom exec seeks release
JACKSON, Miss. — A former telecommunications executive convicted in one of the largest corporate accounting scandals in U.S. history is asking a judge to shorten his prison sentence so he can be released as his health deteriorates.
Bernard Ebbers led WorldCom, based in Mississippi. He was convicted in New York in 2005 on securities fraud and other charges and received a 25-year sentence. He has been imprisoned since 2006. A federal judge has set a Monday deadline for federal officials to provide an update on Ebbers’ health.
His attorneys say the 78-year-old Ebbers has recently lost weight, is legally blind and has several medical problems, including a heart ailment.
GE to shutter Georgia. plant
WAYNESBORO, Ga. — A Georgia industrial plant south of Augusta will close by the end of 2020, laying off up to 200 workers.
General Electric Co. said it will close its high-voltage electrical switchgear plant in Waynesboro, consolidating work to a similar plant in Charleroi, Pa. It blamed the closure on “current competitive market conditions.”
The plant was built in 1991 by German firm Ritz Messwander. GE later acquired it from French firm Alstom as part of a $10.6 billion purchase of Alstom’s electric power business in 2015. GE plans to close the plant by December 2020 and put the building up for sale in early 2021.
United delays 737 Max return
CHICAGO — United Airlines is removing the grounded Boeing 737 Max from its schedule until March 4, two months longer than previously planned.
The change follows similar moves by rivals American and Southwest, and reflects further delays in Boeing’s work to fix the plane after two deadly crashes.
United said Friday that without the planes, it will cancel 56 flights a day in January, February and early March, down from 93 a day this month.
United has 14 Max jets. All Max planes have been grounded since March, after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.
Boeing is fixing flight-control software and computers that played a role in the crashes. Boeing expects regulators to approve changes in pilot-training in January, clearing the way for U.S. airlines to resume Max flights with passengers.
GM strike dents US factory output
WASHINGTON — A strike at General Motors pushed U.S. manufacturing production lower in October, adding to the troubles confronting American industry.
Manufacturing output tumbled 0.6 percent last month, the Federal Reserve said Friday, largely because production of cars and auto parts plunged 7.1 percent amid the GM strike. The drop in factory production was the biggest since April. The GM strike ended late in October.
Overall industrial production, which includes factories, utilities and mines, fell 0.8 percent, the biggest drop since May 2018. Industrial output is down 1.1 percent from October 2018.
The drops were bigger than economists had expected.
Former BMW exec named Audi's CEO
BERLIN — German automaker Audi says former BMW executive Markus Duesmann is to become its new chief executive.
Audi said Friday that the 50-year-old succeeds current CEO Bram Schot on April 1.
Herbert Diess, the head of Volkswagen, of which Audi is a part, called Duesmann an “excellent engineer.”
Audi has struggled to keep up with rivals BMW and Daimler in recent years.