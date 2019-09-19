US stock indexes finished mixed after early rally fades
NEW YORK —Major U.S . stock indexes ended mixed Thursday after an early rally lost its strength toward the end of the day.
The S&P 500 managed to hold on to a tiny gain that extended its winning streak to a third day. The benchmark index, which is within 0.7% of its all-time high set July 26, ended the day slightly down for the week.
Gains in health care, technology, utilities and other sectors outweighed losses elsewhere in the market Thursday. Advancers outnumbered decliners on the New York Stock Exchange. Bond yields were little changed.
The market rallied in the early going as investors weighed a batch of encouraging economic reports. The positive data reinforces the outlook from the Federal Reserve, which projects slower economic growth, but not a recession.
Amazon vows to cut emissions
NEW YORK — Amazon, which delivers more than 10 billion items a year on fuel-guzzling planes, vans and trucks, vowed Thursday to cut the amount of damage it does to the environment and report its greenhouse gas emissions regularly.
The online shopping giant has been facing pressure from its own employees to do more to combat climate change and rely less on fossil fuels.
To cut emissions, Amazon says it has ordered 100,000 electric delivery vans that will start hitting the road in 2021. And it plans to have 100% of its energy use come from solar panels and other renewable energy by 2030. That's up from 40% today.
The announcement comes a day before more than 1,500 Amazon employees pledged to walk off their jobs as part of the Global Climate Strike, in which thousands of people around the world will protest climate change.
Walgreens to test drone deliveries
NEW YORK Walgreens and a Google affiliate are testing drone deliveries that can put drugstore products on customer doorsteps minutes after being ordered.
Snacks like Goldfish Crackers or gummi bears as well as aspirin for sick kids will be delivered starting next month in Christiansburg, Virginia, by a 10-pound drone flying as fast as 70 miles per hour, the companies said Thursday.
Customers will be able to order from a list of more than 100 items that includes consumer goods and cough and cold remedies but not prescriptions.
The drone will be run by Wing Aviation LLC, a subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet Inc.
Google announced in April that Wing received federal approval to make commercial drone deliveries. It marked the first time a company has gotten a federal drone delivery certification.
Walmart CEO to chair Roundtable
NEW YORK — The Business Roundtable, a group that represents the most powerful companies in America, is naming Walmart CEO Doug McMillon as its new chairman.
McMillon succeeds JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon in the role. Dimon has served as chairman of the group since Jan. 1, 2017. He will continue as a board member after completing his tenure as chairman at year's end.
McMillon will serve as Business Roundtable chairman at the beginning of the new year, with a two-year term.
France floats tariffs over Boeing spat
PARIS — France's finance minister says Europe is ready to impose retaliatory tariffs next year on U.S. goods as part of a long-running dispute over subsidies to plane makers Airbus and Boeing.
Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday that "trade wars are good for no one," noting damage caused worldwide by the U.S.-China trade conflict.
But he said Europe is bracing for possible U.S. sanctions over the plane subsidy dispute, and that "Americans should know that we are ready to react."
He said he's pushing for a "friendly agreement" with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lightizer.
The World Trade Organization ruled in May that Europe illegally subsidized Airbus, hurting U.S. competitor Boeing. The European Union has brought a similar case at the WTO accusing the U.S. government of illegally subsidizing Boeing.