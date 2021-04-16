US homebuilders roared back last month; Boeing sued over Java Sea airplane crash that killed 62

Home construction rebounds in March
WASHINGTON — U.S. housing construction rebounded strongly in March with home builders recovering from an unusually frigid February.
Builders began construction on new homes and apartments at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.74 million units in March, the Commerce Department reported Friday, a 19.4 percent increase over February when housing construction fell by 11.3 percent.
Severe storms raked several regions of the country in February, setting construction back.
Friday's report showed that application for building permits, a good sign of future activity, increased by 2.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.77 million units.
737 crash suit cites throttle issue
SEATTLE — A lawsuit filed in Seattle against Boeing alleges that a malfunctioning autothrottle system on an older 737 jet led to the crash of the Sriwijaya Air plane into the Java Sea in Indonesia last January, killing all 62 people on board.
The Seattle Times reported that the lawsuit, filed this week on behalf of 16 families of crash victims, cited previous incidents involving malfunctions of the 737 autothrottle system, arguing the history suggests the system should have been redesigned.
Boeing in a statement extended sympathy to the families and loved ones of people who died in the Jan. 9 crash but added that "it would be inappropriate to comment while our technical experts continue to assist with the investigation, or on any pending litigation."
This 737 that crashed had been parked for nine months last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic air travel downturn. Indonesian regulators issued a new certificate of airworthiness for the jet in December that allowed it to fly again.
According to the preliminary report into the crash of Flight SJ182 by the Indonesian National Transportation Safety Committee, maintenance logs showed that pilots repeatedly reported issues with the autothrottle in the days before the fatal flight and that technicians tried to fix the problem by cleaning switches and connectors.
The plane nosedived into the ocean near the Thousand Island chain in heavy rain shortly after it took off from Jakarta.
United is sued over 777 engine explosion
DENVER — Two passengers who were aboard a United Airlines flight that had to make an emergency landing after one of its engines blew apart and sent debris raining down on Colorado neighborhoods sued the company.
In separate April 16 lawsuits filed in Chicago, where United is based, Joseph McGinley of Honolulu and Jonathan Strawn of Iowa say they have suffered personal, emotional and financial injuries following the failure of the Boeing 777's engine on Feb. 20. United declined to comment.
Video posted on Twitter showed the engine in flames after the plane took off from Denver. Passengers, who were headed to Honolulu, said they feared the jet would crash after an explosion and flash of light, while people on the ground saw huge chunks of the aircraft drop. No injuries were reported on the plane or on the ground.
China growth surges but levels off
BEIJING — China's economy grew by double digits in the latest quarter but an explosive rebound from the coronavirus pandemic is slowing abruptly as manufacturing and consumer spending return to normal.
The economy grew by 18.3 percent over a year ago, official data showed Friday, a figure that was magnified by comparison with early 2020, when factories and shops were closed and activity plunged. Growth compared with 2020's final quarter, when a recovery was under way, slowed to 0.6%, among the weakest of the past decade.
The latest figures "mask a sharp slowdown" in the world's second-largest economy and one of South Carolina's largest trading partner as stimulus spending and easy credit are wound down, Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital economics said in a report.
"China's post-COVID rebound is leveling off," Evans-Pritchard said.
Manufacturing, auto sales and consumer spending have recovered to above pre-pandemic levels since the ruling Communist Party declared victory over the coronavirus last March and allowed factories and stores to reopen. Restaurants and shopping malls are filling up, though visitors still are checked for the virus's telltale fever. The economy "delivered a stable performance with a consolidated foundation and good momentum of growth," the National Bureau of Statistics said in a report.
Labor dispute stirring over battery plant pay
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The United Auto Workers union is calling on General Motors to pay full union wages at electric vehicle battery factories, thrusting what had been a festering conflict into the spotlight.
The union, in a statement reacting to GM's April 16 announcement that it would build a second U.S. battery plant, said the company and its joint venture partner have a "moral obligation" to pay the higher wages at battery factories.
The statement sets the tone for the next round of contract talks in 2023 between GM, Ford and Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, all of which have plans to make significant numbers of battery-powered vehicles by then as they invest billions to transition from internal combustion engines.
However the conflict is resolved, it's likely to chart the course of American manufacturing wages into the next decade as the nation moves from petroleum powered vehicles to those that run on electricity.
GM said wages at the battery plants would be determined by Ultium Cells LLC, the joint venture with LG Energy that's running the factories.