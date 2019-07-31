Survey: Firms add 156K jobs
WASHINGTON — U.S. companies added a healthy 156,000 jobs in July with larger firms accounted for much of the gains, a private survey found.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that there was solid hiring in the construction, transportation, health care and leisure and hospitality sectors. But smaller companies are struggling to find talent after years of robust job growth. Businesses that have fewer than 20 employees shed workers for the third straight month.
Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said that the "job market is throttling back" because of factors such as labor shortages and trade tensions that are weighing on business sentiment.
Zandi said that the import taxes imposed by President Donald Trump appear to have caused a decline in manufacturing, which appears to have peaked with monthly gains of 25,000 at the end of last year and have since fallen.
The ADP's figures don't include government hiring and frequently diverge from the government's official report, which is scheduled to be released Friday. Economists expect that report will how the addition of 163,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate holds at 3.7%.
GE posts loss; outlook improves
BOSTON — General Electric Co. swung to a loss during the second quarter, but its outlook improved as it continues to right its troubled power division.
GE also took a hit from the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max planes. GE helps make engines for the advanced aircraft and said Wednesday that it lost $300 million in the quarter due to the groundings. It anticipates losing $400 million per quarter in the second half of the year if that continues.
GE lost $61 million. Revenue slipped 1% to $28.83 billion.
BA can't stop strike by pilots
LONDON — British Airways has failed to block pilots from going on strike in a long-standing pay dispute.
The airline lost a court appeal on Wednesday seeking a temporary injunction to prevent strikes by pilots based at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports. The pilots overwhelmingly voted to back "industrial action" last week.
The pilots have not yet announced strike dates, but the airline's lawyers have said it was likely to begin on or around Aug. 7.
The union accuses BA of making massive profits at the expense of those workers who made sacrifices during hard times. The airline says the pilots have received a fair pay offer and want to inflict "the maximum in disruption," costing the airline up to $48 million a day.
A strike would likely disrupt the twice-weekly flights the carrier operates between Charleston and Heathrow.
FTC: Equifax cash option may be small
NEW YORK — The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday told consumers affected by the Equifax data breach that they are unlikely to get the full $125 cash payment that many sought.
Equifax last week reached a $700 million settlement over the massive 2017 data breach that exposed the personal information of 147 million people. The bulk of that money is intended for consumers who were affected by the breach.
The company provided several forms of relief under the agreement, including the option of credit monitoring or in lieu of that, a cash payment of up to $125.
But the FTC said Wednesday that "public response to the settlement has been overwhelming" and millions of people visited the claims site in the first week alone. Because those payments come from a fixed pot of $31 million, if more people apply than there are full funds for, then the amount each person gets will drop as the pool of money is distributed proportionally.
Consumers had the choice of 4 years of free credit monitoring. Or if someone already has credit monitoring services in place, they could opt for cash.
Bank opens E. Coast hub in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The parent company of Union Bank has opened an East Coast hub in North Carolina's largest city and plans to hire 300 workers.
The Charlotte Observer reports that the Americas Holding unit of Japan-based Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Services Group said the office in the downtown area would house its operations and technology and risk management groups for the Americas, among other functions. The company cites Charlotte's proximity to colleges and universities as a way to recruit for those jobs.
The U.S. operations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has $339.7 billion in assets, as of March 31. MUFG Union Bank, North America operates 351 branches, including retail branches on the West Coast and commercial offices in Texas, Illinois, New York and Georgia.
Networks sue TV streaming firm
NEW YORK — The country's biggest TV networks — ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX — are suing Locast, a streaming service that transmits their broadcasts for free.
The companies say that Locast is violating their copyrights. Locast has held that under the law, it is allowed to stream the networks without paying them because it is a non-profit.
The lawsuit comes after Locast last month got a $500,000 donation from AT&T. AT&T has integrated Locast into its DirecTV and U-verse cable services, as has Dish. That could help the TV providers in its fights with the networks over money that sometimes leads to blacked-out channels. AT&T also is in a payment dispute with CBS that has taken CBS off its platforms.
Fiat Chrysler profits up 14%
MILAN — Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler is reporting a 14 percent increase in second-quarter profits on the back of record results in North America.
Fiat Chrysler said Wednesday that its net profit rose to the equivalent of $884 million during the quarter. The 2019 figure reflects the sale of car parts maker Magneti Marelli earlier this year.
North American operations accounted for 65 percent of global revenues, generated by sales of the new Jeep Gladiator and an expanded offering of pick-up trucks.
Still, regional shipments in the period were down 12 percent to 596,000 units due to dealer stock reductions. Worldwide shipments slipped 11 percent to 1.15 million.