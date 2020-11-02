US factories were humming in October; dining chain with 3 SC restaurants is bankrupt

Manufacturing most active since 2018
WASHINGTON — U.S. manufacturing posted a strong gain in October to the highest level in two years even as coronavirus cases have begun to surge again in many parts of the country.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday that its manufacturing index rose by 3.9 percentage-points to a reading of 59.3 percent last month, up from 55.4 percent in September.
It was the highest level for this closely watched barometer of manufacturing health since September 2018. Any reading above 50 signals that manufacturing is expanding.
The gauge had fallen into recession territory from March through May as much of the country shut down in an effort to contain the coronavirus.
Of the 18 industries covered in the report, 15 reported expansion in October with strong growth in fabricated metals, food and beverages, chemicals and computers and electronics.
Timothy Fiore, chair of the ISM survey committee, said that manufacturing was being helped by strong demand coming out of the spring lockups in such areas as home construction and auto sales. But economists are concerned about the country heading in to new wave of widespread lockdowns.
Another dining chain, Friendly's, hits wall
WILBRAHAM, Mass. — Friendly's Restaurants, the 85-year-old East Coast dining chain known for its Fribble milkshakes and ice cream sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.
It joins a growing list of well-established restaurant chains that are failing due to an unchecked pandemic in the U.S.
George Michel, CEO of FIC Restaurants Inc., Friendly's parent company, said COVID-19 has had a "catastrophic impact" on operations. FIC will sell essentially all of its assets to the restaurant company Amici Partners Group.
All 130 Friendly's locations, which stretch from Maine to Florida, will remain open while the chain restructures under bankruptcy protection, the company said late Sunday. The company's three South Carolina restaurants are all in the Myrtle Beach area
Friendly's has closed hundreds of locations over the past decade, and it filed for bankruptcy protection before, in 2011.
Construction spending rises in Sept.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. construction spending rose 0.3 percent in September, the fourth straight monthly gain after a coronavirus-caused spring swoon.
The Commerce Department reported Monday that the September gain followed followed a revised gain of 1.3 percent in August. Spending on residential construction was strong yet again, with single-family home projects jumping 5.7 percent. Demand for single-family homes remains strong as buyers rush to the market pushed by historically low interest rates under 3 percent.
Total residential construction was up 2.7 percent, while government construction spending fell 1.7 percent.
Spending on non-residential private construction fell by 1.5 percent.
During the first nine months of 2020, construction spending is up 4.1 percent over the same period last year.
McDonald's hires diversity chief amid turmoil
NEW YORK — McDonald's is hiring a new chief diversity officer as it struggles with charges of harassment and racism at all levels of the company.
Reginald Miller will become the company's global chief diversity equity and inclusion officer on Nov. 9. Miller was previously the chief diversity officer at VF Corp., the owner of brands such as The North Face, Timberland and Vans.
Miller replaces Wendy Lewis, who retired in September.
Chicago-based McDonald's fired its former CEO Steve Easterbrook last November after he admitted sending explicit text messages to an employee. The company's former human resources chief, David Fairhurst, was also fired. Capozzi was hired in March.
In August, McDonald's said it had hired an outside law firm to probe its human resources department after employees said complaints about its club-like atmosphere under Fairhurst were ignored.
McDonald's is also facing charges of racism across its system. In January, two Black McDonald's executives sued the company, claiming McDonald's shifted advertising away from Black customers, graded Black-owned stores more harshly than white ones and implemented business plans that had a discriminatory impact on Black franchisees.