US consumers increased their borrowing in July; airline says worker can wear BLM pins

Consumer borrowing in US rises 3.6%
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer borrowing rose by a solid 3.6 percent in July, the second monthly gain after the coronavrius pandemic had sent consumer borrowing down sharply in the previous three months.
The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that the July increase represented a $12.2 billion advance, followed a 3.3 percent rise in June and sharp declines in March, April and May.
The strength in July came from a $12.5 billion rise in the category that includes auto loans and student loans. The category that covers credit cards fell by $293 million, the fifth straight month that the credit card category has declined.
Consumer borrowing is closely watched for signals it can send about consumers' willingness to take on more debt to support their spending. Consumer spending accounts for 70 percent of U.S. economic activity.
American Air OKs BLM pins for workers
FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines will let employees wear Black Lives Matter pins on their uniforms, calling it a matter of equality and not politics.
With the move, American joins Starbucks, Delta Air Lines and other major companies that let employees wear items supporting the movement that protests police violence against Blacks.
An American Airlines spokeswoman said Tuesday that Black employees saw workers at other airlines wearing a Black Lives Matter pin and asked if they could too.
American is working with Black employees to design the pin. The airline allows other pins including ones supporting Christians, veterans and LGBTQ people.
Samsung wins Verizon 5G deal
NEW YORK — Samsung Electronics Co. will develop 5G network infrastructure for Verizon Communications under a $6.65 billion deal announced Monday. The contract runs through 2025, according to a Samsung corporate filing.
The South Korean technology giant beat out rivals like Finland's Nokia, which has collaborated with Verizon in the past.
But one 5G rival — China's Huawei Technologies Ltd. — wasn't in the running for the contract. Huawei has been largely absent from the U.S. since 2012, when a congressional panel warned phone carriers to avoid it. The U.S. says it's a security risk to give China too much access to 5G systems, which are expected to support self-driving cars, factory robots and other applications.
GM forms EV venture with Nikola
DETROIT — General Motors formed its second major electric vehicle partnership in less than a week, this time a $2 billion deal with startup Nikola.
GM will take an 11 percent ownership stake in the Phoenix company and will engineer and build Nikola's Badger hydrogen fuel cell and electric pickup truck. The Badger is expected to be in production by the end of 2022.
GM also will help with cost reductions for Nikola's other vehicles including heavy trucks, and the company will use GM's battery system and hydrogen fuel technology.
In exchange, GM will get a $2 billion worth of Nikola's newly-issued common stock.
It's the second major partnership announced by GM this month as it lines up companies to share in the costs of developing electric and autonomous vehicle technology. On Thursday GM said it would join with Japanese automaker Honda to share the costs of building vehicles powered by batteries and internal combustion engines.
Uber offers perks to switch to EVs
NEW YORK — Uber is offering incentives to drivers to transition to cleaner vehicles while acknowledging that emissions from its rides have risen in recent years.
General Motors is partnering with the company to offer discounts to Uber drivers, providing a $2,400 to $2,750 discount for them to buy a Chevrolet Bolt vehicle and 20 percent off vehicle charging equipment. The Bolt's starting price is about $37,000. Uber also has negotiated discounts with other companies ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent off for its drivers to charge electric vehicles in different locations.
Altogether, Uber plans to spend $800 million on programs to help hundreds of thousands of drivers switch to electric vehicles by 2025.
The ride-hailing giant said Tuesday that a ride in one of its vehicles remains 41% more carbon-intensive than taking a trip in a personal car with others. Uber studied 4 billion rides that it provided from 2017-2019 and found that while ridership grew 36.6%, the average carbon intensity for rides declined 6%, meaning rides were becoming more efficient. But the company admitted that its carbon footprint increased as ridership grew.
Beyond Meat to produce food in China
NEW YORK — Beyond Meat will begin making plant-based meat in China later this year under an agreement announced Tuesday.
The El Segundo, California-based company said it will be the first multinational company focused solely on plant-based meat production to open a factory in China. Swiss food giant Nestle is also building a plant-based meat production facility in China, but it makes other products there.
Beyond Meat is partnering with the Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone — about 75 miles from Shanghai — to design and develop two manufacturing facilities. Trial production will begin later this year, with full production expected in early 2021.
One of the facilities will be the world's largest plant-based meat factories, Beyond Meat founder and CEO Ethan Brown said in a statement.
"China is one of the world's largest markets for animal-based meat products, and potentially for plant-based meat," Brown said.
Beyond Meat products made their Chinese debut in April at Starbucks, which sells the company's imitation beef in lasagna, pasta and a spicy wrap. Beyond Meat products were also offered for a limited time at Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC in China. In June, Alibaba's Freshippo grocery stores in Shanghai began selling Beyond Meat burgers.