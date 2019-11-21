Trade anxieties nudge stocks lower
NEW YORK — Stocks closed modestly lower on Wall Street on Thursday after a mostly listless day of trading handed the market its third straight drop.
Losses in technology stocks, companies that rely on consumer spending and other sectors outweighed gains elsewhere in the market.
Energy sector stocks were the biggest winners, benefiting from another pickup in crude oil prices. Health care and communication services companies also rose.
Investors have turned cautious this week amid concerns that the U.S. and China will fail to make a trade deal before the year is over.
The world's largest economies have been negotiating a resolution to their trade war ahead of new tariffs set to hit key consumer goods on Dec. 15. Investors have been hoping for a deal before that happens, as the tariffs would increase prices on smartphones, laptops and many common household goods.
"That Dec. 15 deadline on tariffs still weighs on the market," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "The market needs a sense that there won't be an escalation in the trade war."
WeWork is cutting 20% of its payroll
NEW YORK — WeWork is slashing nearly 20 percent of its workforce in the wake of its failed stock market debut.
The shared office space company said it has laid off 2,400 of its approximately 12,500 employees to "create a more efficient organization." WeWork said the job cuts began weeks ago in regions around the world and continued this week in the U.S.
WeWork is restructuring its money-losing business model, which turned off Wall Street investors and forced the company to pull out of an IPO.
Japanese tech conglomerate Softbank saved WeWork from the brink of bankruptcy with a $9.5 billion bailout.
WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann was forced out of the company with a $1.7 billion payout, stoking resentment among some employees now facing layoffs and a reduction in the value of their stock options.
Low loan rates lift U.S. home sales
WASHINGTON — Americans purchased more homes in October, though sales were held back by a shortage of available properties.
The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that sales of existing homes rose 1.9 percent last month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.46 million, or 4.6 percent higher than a year ago, suggesting that lower mortgage rates are propping up the housing market.
The broader housing industry, including home construction, has picked up this year and fueled economic growth in the July-September quarter for the first time in nearly two years. Still, sales have been constrained by a decline in the number of houses for sale.
That is pushing up prices and thwarting many would-be buyers, particularly those looking for cheaper homes. Sales remain below the level reached in 2017 of 5.5 million.
Jeep, Dodge SUVs to be recalled
DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling almost 700,000 SUVs worldwide to fix a problem that can cause the engines to stall.
The recall covers certain 2011-2013 Jeep Grand Cherokees and Dodge Durangos. Most are in North America.
The company says silicon deposits on the contact points of fuel pump relays can cut off the electrical current and cause engines to stall or fail to start.
Fiat Chrysler says it's not aware of any related crashes or injuries. The relays on some of the vehicles were replaced in a previous recall.
The company is finalizing the repairs and will notify owners when it's time to take their SUVs to dealers.
GM recalls pickups over faulty seat belts
DETROIT — General Motors is recalling over 640,000 pickup trucks worldwide because hot gas from a high-tech seat belt can set the carpeting on fire.
The recall covers certain 2019 and 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks. Also included are some 2020 Silverado and Sierra 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty pickups. All have carpet as a floor covering, and most are in North America.
GM says it uses a small explosion to move a piston that tightens the belts before a crash. The explosion can release hot gas through an opening in a bracket, possibly setting the carpet on fire. The company reports two fires but no injuries.
Dealers will close the opening at no cost to owners. No date was given for the recall to start.
Home loan rates lower this week
WASHINGTON — U.S. mortgage rates turned down this week, lowering the cost of purchasing a home and supporting the housing market.
Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 3.66 percent from 3.75 percent last week. The average 15-year loan rate declined to 3.15 percent from 3.2 percent.
Rates have fallen sharply in the past 12 months. The 30-year rate was at 3.81 percent last year, while the 15-year rate was nearly 4.25 percent.
FCA not worried by GM suit
MILAN — The chairman of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in indicating that the merger with French carmaker PSA Peugeot will not be affected by a General Motors lawsuit.
John Elkann told reporters in Turin on Thursday that the Italian American company would fight the lawsuit in court, adding "we are not worried."
GM has accused Fiat Chrysler in a lawsuit filed at a U.S. district court on Wednesday of bribing union officials to get favorable contract terms from the United Auto Workers Union.
Elkann, speaking ahead of an investor-day event for the Exor investment arm that controls FCA, was quoted by Italian news agency ANSA as saying there would be a memorandum of understanding with PSA by the end of the year, as previously announced. FCA said the lawsuit is "meritless."
Online retailer Alibaba raises $11B
BEIJING — The Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has raised at least $11 billion in a share offering in Hong Kong, netting the city's biggest offering since 2010 despite recent political turmoil.
Alibaba on late Wednesday set the price for the secondary share offering at the U.S. equivalent of $22.50 per share. The price is a 2.9 precent discount for the closing price for its shares traded in New York. It's also below the original maximum offer price.
The company's shares are due to begin trading on Nov. 26.
The Hong Kong listing is a rare boost for Hong Kong at a time when the former British colony is embroiled in political unrest.
It's the biggest share offering for Hong Kong since insurer AIA raised nearly $18 billion in an IPO in 2010. Alibaba's IPO in 2014 set a record at $25 billion.
Netflix goes down briefly
NEW YORK — Netflix suffered a brief outage Thursday.
The problems at the TV and movie streaming site started a little before 9 a.m., according to downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages. It received more than 1,100 reports of problems at 9:30. By 10:30 a.m. reports of outages had declined.
Netflix said it some of its subscribers were unable to use Netflix for about two hours, but the problem has been fixed. It did not say what caused the problem or how widespread it was.