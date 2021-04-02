US car sales were up 11% for the quarter; Suez Canal traffic jam starting to free up

1Q car sales jump on a big March
DETROIT — U.S. auto sales rose more than 11 percent in the first quarter, as strong March sales far outpaced last year when coronavirus pandemic began.
Automakers sold more than 3.9 million vehicles during the first three months of the year, with several major companies reporting March sales that nearly doubled from the same month a year earlier, according to figures compiled by Edmunds.com.
Sales at Honda were up 93 percent in March, while Toyota sales rose 87 percent. Hyundai-Kia posted a 78 percent gain, while Nissan was up 65 percent. General Motors reported a 46 percent increase, while Fiat Chrysler, now Stellantis, was up 45 percent and Ford reported a 26 percent increase.
Kevin Roberts, director of industry insights for Cargurus.com, said retail sales to individual buyers were strong, but overall sales remain lower than pre-pandemic levels because of reduced fleet purchases.
When the pandemic started, he said, buyers pulled back and retail sales fell for about a month.
"I would say autos have been outperforming the greater economy from that point on," he said.
The combination of a $1.9 trillion government stimulus program and people looking for transportation. But a shortage of computer chips is forcing automakers to cut production, and that could affect sales later in the year. Plus dealer supplies are tight and a lack of selection could make people delay purchases, Roberts said.
Suez Canal traffic jam eases more
CAIRO — The maritime traffic jam on both ends of the Suez Canal eased further on April 2, four days after the dislodging of a massive containership that had blocked the waterway, authorities said.
On Monday, salvage teams freed the skyscraper-sized Ever Given, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world's most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce. At the time, canal officials said that more than 420 ships had been waiting for the Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship to be freed so they could make the crossing.
Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority said 80 cargo ships carrying carrying a total load of 4.7 tons transited through the canal on Friday, including the American aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Earlier, Leth Agencies said that a total of 357 vessels have crossed the canal since the ship was re-floated. The number of vessels waiting to transit fell to 206 on Friday, the company said, from over 300 earlier in the week.
Tesla 1Q sales double 2020's figures
DETROIT — Tesla says it delivered nearly 185,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter despite a shortage of computer chips that has hit the global auto industry.
The number was more than double the deliveries for the same period last year. And it beat Wall Street estimates of 168,000 for January through March. The company says in a statement that the Model Y small SUV in China has been well received.
Tesla lists no production figures for its older models, the S sedan and X SUV, during the quarter, but it delivered just over 2,000 of them. It says new equipment has been installed at the Fremont, California, factory and production of new versions is in the early stages.
The strong sales are a sign that demand for the company's relatively expensive vehicles remains strong despite the pandemic. Analysts polled by data provider FactSet estimate that the average selling price of a Tesla is $49,100.
Wedbush analyst Dan Ives called the first-quarter numbers a "jaw dropper," and a huge home run in the eyes of bullish investors. "We believe China and Europe were particularly robust this quarter as the trajectory now puts Musk & Co. to exceed 850k for the year which is well ahead of whisper expectations," he wrote Friday.
United Air looking to hire 300 pilots
CHICAGO — United Airlines said Thursday it plans to hire about 300 pilots, another sign that airlines feel more confident that a recent increase in travel will continue.
The airline plans to start by hiring pilots who received conditional job offers or had a class for new hires canceled last year, when the industry was slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.
"With vaccination rates increasing and travel demand trending upwards, I'm excited to share that United will resume the pilot hiring process that was halted last year," Bryan Quigley, Chicago-based United's senior vice president of flight operations, told employees.
Nearly 1,000 United pilots have retired or taken voluntary leave since September. Federal payroll aid to airlines blocked furloughs. Quigley said United's need for new pilots will depend on the airline's recovery from the pandemic.
Airlines report that bookings have increased in recent weeks, and the government says at least 1 million travelers a day have gone through airport checkpoints for the past three weeks. Still, U.S. air travel remains down nearly half from the same period in 2019.
United CEO Scott Kirby said this week that domestic leisure travel demand "has almost entirely recovered," but critical business and international travel remain severely depressed.
CEO of Google car spinoff steps down
SAN RAMON, Calif. — The executive who steered the transformation of Google's self-driving car project into a separate company worth billions of dollars is stepping down after more than five years on the job.
John Krafcik announced his departure as CEO of Waymo, a company spun out from Google, in a Friday blog post that cited his desire to enjoy life as the world emerges from the pandemic.
"I'm looking forward to a refresh period, reconnecting with old friends and family, and discovering new parts of the world," Krafcik, 59, wrote.
Two of Krafcik's top lieutenants will replace him as co-CEOs. Dmitri Dolgov, who has been working on self-driving cars since Waymo began within Google in 2009, will focus on the technology for the autonomous vehicles. Tekedra Mawakana, a lawyer who had been Waymo's chief operating officer, will handle the business side of the operation.
Krafcik will remain an adviser to Waymo, a company that established itself as the clear leader in autonomous driving since Google hired him in 2015. Not long after that, Google's self-driving division morphed into Waymo, a company owned by Alphabet, which is also Google's parent.
US opens safety probes of VWs, Audis
DETROIT — The U.S. government's road safety agency has opened two investigations into problems with Volkswagen vehicles, including one that alleges serious gasoline leaks under the hood.
Details of the probes, which cover nearly 215,000 vehicles, were posted Friday on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.
The largest investigation covers more than 191,000 VW Atlas SUVs from the 2018-2020 model years. The agency says it has three complaints and 11 field reports alleging leaks near the fuel injectors in 3.6-liter engines.
Some complaints say that fuel spewed from the engine compartment, creating the risk of a fire. Agency documents say no fires have been linked to the issue so far, but fuel leaks increase the risk.
The probe could lead to a recall but so far there hasn't been one. VW says any owner who smells gasoline should contact their dealer immediately.
The other probe covers just over 23,000 Audi A8, S6, S7, S8 and RS7 vehicles from 2013-2016. Audi is VW's luxury brand. Several of the complaints blame the problem on a turbocharger failure.