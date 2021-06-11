Upstate real estate happenings for June 11, 2021

Secrets to Credit, Homeownership, Selling, Investing and Creating Business

What: Seminar designed to help you better understand the steps to credit, homeownership, home selling, investing and creating a business. Hosted by Realtors Sharita Rector and Wade Watt of Ponce Realty Group.

When: June 13, 5-8 p.m.

Where: 801 Spartan Boulevard, Spartanburg

Price: Free for attendees, $50 for vendors

More info: rwwinvestments.com

Enhancing Customer Service Through Tax Records

What: Seminar that helps agents make better use of basic property searches, tax records, flood sections of property reports, demographic and school information, and other tools that can simplify the work day. Instructed by Danielle Longdue.

When: June 16, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville

Price: $25 for members, $35 for nonmembers

More info: ggar.com

Upstate CREIA Monthly Meeting

What: Monthly meeting of the Upstate Carolina Real Estate Investors Association, featuring guest speakers, networking, education and more.

When: June 21, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Hilton, 45 West Orchard Park Drive, Greenville

Price: Free for members, $20 for nonmembers

More info: upstatecreia.com

Home Buyer and Seller Expo

What: Learn about the entire process of buying a home, how to improve your finances and credit, and connect with agencies and organizations that can help you along the way. Box lunch comes with advance registration, and social distancing measures will be in place.

When: June 26, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Dr. T.K. Gregg Community Center, 650 Howard Street, Spartanburg

Price: Free

More info: Contact the Spartanburg Association of Realtors at (864) 583-3679

A Walk Through the Law Course

What: A mandatory core course that with few exceptions is required of all South Carolina real estate licensees before renewal. It is an intensive coverage of state license law as rewritten in 2017. Written in a highly interactive format, this course is both engaging and provides an insight into how to read statutes and apply them to daily real estate practice.

When: June 29, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Where: Greater Greenville Association of Realtors, 50 Airpark Court, Greenville

Price: $45 for GGAR members, $85 for nonmembers

More info: ggar.com

Designer’s Guide to Planning the Perfect Kitchen

What: In partnership with The Cook’s Station, designer Kimberly Kerl of Kustom Home Designs will go over the guiding principles to planning the perfect kitchen including programming, planning and design. Event includes a mini cooking class/demo and dinner of sliced pork roast, mixed green salad, potatoes and a surprise dessert.

When: July 1, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: 515 Buncombe Street, Greenville

Price: $65 per person or $110 per couple

More info: Call (864) 478-2274

Business Fair 2021

What: Mix and mingle with local small business owners at a business fair put on by the Greenville Chamber. Exhibitor tables are $250 for investors, and $500 for non-investors.

When: July 15

Where: Haywood Mall, 700 Haywood Road

Price: Free

More info: greenvillechamber.org

Greenville Building and Renovation Expo

What: A comprehensive expo filled with innovative displays showcasing the latest trends in design and product offerings. Visitors will also have the opportunity to talk directly with local experts and get the advice you need to help you with your home improvement projects.

When: Aug 27-29

Where: Greenville Convention Center Conference Hall, 1 Exposition Avenue

Price: $4 for adults, 18-under free

More info: info@homeshowcenter.com

HBA of Anderson Golf Classic

What: The 40th annual golf classic put on by the Homebuilders Association of Anderson, which allows members to relax and connect with one another. Event is typically a sellout. Includes longest drive, closest to pin, and putting contests.

When: Sept. 16

Where: Cobbs Glenn Country Club, 2201 Cobbs Way, Anderson

Price: Contact HBAA for details

More info: hbaofanderson.com/golf-tournament/

HBA of Greater Spartanburg Sporting Clays

What: Annual fall shooting event put on by the Homebuilders Association of Greater Spartanburg. Register by Oct. 5. Optional five-stand available before event. Participants must bring own shells, ear protection and eye protection.

When: Oct. 7, 11:30 a.m.

Where: River Bend Sportsman’s Resort, 1000 Wilkie Bridge Road, Inman

Price: $400 for team of four

More info: hbaspartanburg.com

Upstate Parade of Homes

What: Discover creative ideas and new possibilities by touring new homes built by approved professional builders associated with the Homebuilders Association of Greenville.

When: Oct. 8-19 and 15-17

Where: Various sites

Price: TBA

More info: upstateparadeofhomes.com

HBA of Anderson Fall Clay Shoot

What: Annual tournament open to shooters of all experience levels, which also provides networking opportunity for members of the Homebuilders Association of Anderson. Price includes 100 targets, 12-gauge shotgun and lunch.

When: Oct. 8

Where: Belton Gun Club, 200 Corner Road, Belton

Price: $100

More info: hbaofanderson.com/fall-clay-shoot/

Spartanburg Fall Home and Garden Show

What: Exhibits featuring the latest in home improvement products and services, furnishings and accessories, and decorating and remodeling ideas.

When: Oct. 30-31, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, Spartanburg

Price: Free

More info: local.aarp.org

Greenville Real Estate Award

What: Award that pays tribute to a member of the real estate and economic development community who has shown outstanding leadership, vision and a long history of service to the community. The event also includes an appeal to support the March of Dimes. Registration opens June 1.

When: Nov. 16, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Virtual

Price: TBA

More info: marchofdimes.org

Greenville Remodeling Expo

What: A comprehensive home remodeling expo that can help make your dream home a reality. Experts will be on hand showcasing such areas as cabinetry and countertops, flooring, sunrooms and additions, basement finishing, waterproofing, smart home automation, and energy-efficient windows and exterior products.

When: Jan. 14-16, 2022

Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive

Price: Adults $4, children 18-under free

More info: homeshowcenter.com/overview/greenville

Southern Home and Garden Show

What: The largest and most popular home and garden event in South Carolina, with thousands of square feet of exhibits featuring landscape design, lawn and garden equipment, interior design, windows and window treatments, flooring, decking, outdoor living, home entertainment and automation and more.

When: Feb. 18-20, 2022

Where: Greenville Convention Center, 1 Exposition Drive

Price: Adults $8, seniors $6, children 12-under free

More info: southernhomeandgardenshow.com