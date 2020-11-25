Updated 3Q economic report shows no change in growth; big buyout brewing in the book publishing business

3Q growth figure for US unchanged
WASHINGTON — The second of three estimates on U.S. growth for the July-September quarter was unchanged at a record pace of 33.1 percent. But a resurgence in the coronavirus is expected to slow growth sharply in the current quarter with some economists even raising the specter of a double-dip recession.
While the overall increase in the country's total output of goods and services was static, the Commerce Department reported Thursday, some components were revised.
Bigger gains in business investment, housing and exports were offset by downward revisions to state and local government spending, business inventories and consumer spending.
The 33.1 percent gain was the largest quarterly gain on records going back to 1947 and surpassed the old mark of a 16.7 percent surge in 1950.
Still, the economy has not fully recovered from output lost in the first six months of the year when GDP suffered a record-shattering drop of 31.4 percent in the second quarter. That followed a slide at an annual rate of 5 percent in the first quarter as when the pandemic shut down much of the economy and triggered millions of layoffs.
Economists are concerned that growth has slowed sharply in the current October-December and there are fears that GDP could dip back into negative territory in the first three months of next year.
Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, said he had forecast GDP growth of around 2 percent in the fourth quarter, with the real possibility of GDP turning negative in the first quarter of next year.
"The economy is going to be very uncomfortable between now and when we get the next fiscal rescue package," Zandi said. "If lawmakers can't get it together, it will be very difficult for the economy to avoid going back into a recession."
Consumer spending up slightly last month
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers increased their spending by a sluggish 0.5 percent last month, the weakest rise since April, when the pandemic first erupted, and a sign that Americans remain wary with the virus resurging across the country and threatening the economy.
The October gain reported this week by the Commerce Department followed a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent increase in September. It suggested that consumer spending, the primary driver of the U.S. economy, is being restrained by a weakened economy and by the failure of Congress to provide another stimulus package to struggling individuals and businesses.
The government's report also showed that income, which provides the fuel for spending, fell 0.7 percent in October.
Economists warn that consumer spending could falter further in the current October-December quarter given that many of the major government support programs have expired and Congress has yet to renew the assistance.
German firm buying Simon & Schuster
BERLIN — German media giant Bertelsmann said it's buying publisher Simon & Schuster, further expanding its existing U.S. portfolio that already includes the number one American publisher Penguin Random House.
Bertelsmann said it's paying ViacomCBS $2.17 bill for the New York-based firm, whose authors include Stephen King and John Irving. The purchase would reduce the so-called Big Five of American publishing — which also includes HarperCollins, Hachette Book Group and Macmillan — to four.
The move will create a new publishing superpower and requires approval from the U.S. Justice Department. No U.S. publisher in modern times would approach the power of the new company.
Bertelsmann's rival News Corp slammed the deal. Agents and authors often worry that a concentration of power in publishing could mean less competition for book deals, and lower advances.
Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said Simon & Schuster would retain its editorial independence and that individual imprints within Penguin and Simon & Schuster could continue to compete with each other for book deals.
Financial outlook for airlines dimming
NEW YORK — With coronavirus cases spiking in the U.S. and Europe, the financial outlook of the world's airlines is getting worse.
Airlines will lose more than $157 billion over this year and next because of the pandemic, their main trade group projected this week. The forecast from the International Air Transport Association was worse than the group's June estimate of $100 billion in losses for the two years.
The latest estimate breaks down to airlines losing $66 for every passenger carried this year.
The trade group's chief, Alexandre de Juniac, said that without $173 billion in aid from governments, the airline industry would have suffered "massive" bankruptcies.
However, the trade group now sees a quicker recovery. It said airlines will begin taking in more cash than they spend in the fourth quarter of 2021, earlier than it had previously forecast, on the belief that travel will increase as COVID-19 vaccines become available.
Factory orders post modest gain in Oct.
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods showed a modest gain in October with a key category that tracks business investment also showing weakness.
Orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, edged up a slight 1.3 percent in October after a 2.1 percent gain in September, the Commerce Department said.
A category that tracks business investment plans rose a slight 0.7 percent in October after a 1.9 percent gain in September.
Economists are concerned that U.S. factories are still facing significant headwinds including a sharp rise in recent weeks in coronavirus cases that could cause demand to suffer in coming months.
Rates on home loans stay at record low
WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates remained at record lows this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the economy.
Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac reported that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan was unchanged this week from a record low 2.72 percent. A year ago, the benchmark rate was 3.68 percent.
The rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans stayed at 2.28 percent. It was 3.15 percent a year ago.