Stocks mixed ahead of trade talks
NEW YORK — The U.S. stock market capped a day of listless trading with modest losses Monday as investors focused on upcoming trade talks between the U.S. and China.
The major stock indexes drifted between small gains and losses for much of the day, though smaller company stocks had their worst day since May. The losses erased some of the market's solid gains from last week, when the benchmark S&P 500 index closed at an all-time high.
The muted trading came as investors looked ahead to a highly anticipated meeting between the leadership of the U.S. and China later this week. The world's two largest economies have been embroiled in a trade war that has taken the market on a volatile roller-coaster ride this year and Wall Street is hoping for a deal.
"The market right now seems to be pricing in some combination of at least a de-escalation between the U.S. and China from a trade standpoint to the point where it doesn't drive us into a recession," said Michael Crook of UBS Global Wealth Management.
Trump attacks Fed, wants rate cut
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is continuing efforts to pressure the U.S. central bank system, saying the stock markets and economic growth would be much higher if not for its actions.
Trump says the Federal Reserve "doesn't know what it's doing" and raised interest rates too quickly.
The Republican president tweeted Monday "think of what it could have been if the Fed had gotten it right."
Trump is encouraging the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, saying "now they stick, like a stubborn child, when we need rates cuts, & easing, to make up for what other countries are doing against us. Blew it!"
The Fed at its last meeting kept its benchmark rate in a range of 2.25% to 2.5% but hinted at future cuts. The rate influences many consumer and business loans.
Court rejects challenge to steel tariffs
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court rejected an early challenge to President Donald Trump's authority to impose tariffs on imported steel based on national security concerns.
The justices did not comment on Monday in leaving in place a decision by the Court of International Trade that ruled against steel importers and other users of imported steel who challenged the 25% tariff on steel that Trump imposed in 2018.
The importers argue that Trump does not have unbounded authority under the Constitution to regulate trade. They say that job belongs to Congress.
The legal challenge is at an early stage, before a federal appeals court has weighed in. The case could return to the Supreme Court later.
Eldorado buying Caesars in $17.3B deal
LAS VEGAS — Eldorado Resorts is buying Caesars in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $17.3 billion, creating a casino giant.
The deal Monday puts about 60 casinos and resorts in 16 states under a single name.
Eldorado will pay $8.40 per share in cash and 0.0899 shares of Eldorado stock for each Caesars share, or $12.75 per share.
The combined business will be called Caesars and its shares will be traded on the Nasdaq stock market.
Shareholders of Eldorado Resorts Inc. will hold about 51% of the company's outstanding stock, with Caesars Entertainment Inc. shareholders holding the remaining and 49%.
The deal is targeted to close in the first half of next year if approved by gaming regulators and shareholders.
Warner Bros. has its 1st female CEO
NEW YORK — WarnerMedia has named BBC executive Ann Sarnoff head of Warner Bros. where she replaces former studio chief Kevin Tsujihara, who departed in March over misconduct allegations.
WarnerMedia chief executive John Stankey announced Sarnoff's hiring Monday. She is the first woman to lead the 96-year-old Warner Bros. Sarnoff is currently president of BBC Studios Americas and has previously been a top executive with the WNBA and at Viacom.
In March, Tsujihara stepped down following claims that he promised roles to an actress with whom he was having an affair. Tsujihara said he was departing to avoid being a distraction.
AT&T last year acquired Time Warner Inc., which was renamed WarnerMedia. The company is planning to a launch a streaming service later this year.
JetBlue sues Walmart over brand name
NEW YORK — JetBlue Airways is asking a judge to block Walmart from calling its new text-message personal-shopping service Jetblack, saying the name infringes on the airline's trademarks.
JetBlue sued Walmart in federal district court in New York on Friday.
JetBlue says it has invested heavily in trademarks that promote its name for selling flights, clothing, bags, toys and other items.
The airline says Walmart plans to use other names like Jetgold and Jetsilver "and to move closer to JetBlue's core services by offering travel and transportation services." It accuses Walmart of "a transparent attempt to trade on the goodwill associated with" the JetBlue name.
A Walmart spokesman says the will respond in court once it is served with the complaint.
Ford unveils updates to Ill. plants
CHICAGO — Ford has unveiled its $1 billion investment into the automaker's Chicago plants, including at the company's oldest continuously producing facility.
The Dearborn, Michigan-based company on Monday said it took one month to update the Chicago Assembly Plant to make its Explorer, Police Interceptor Utility and Lincoln Aviator models. Ford officials say scrap metal weighing the equivalent of the Eiffel Tower was removed from the plant and 500 truckloads of new equipment was moved in.
The remodel stems from Ford's announcement earlier this year that it was making the $1 billion investment in the properties and adding 500 new jobs. Improvements include new technology, like 3D printers and robots, and remodeled cafeteria and break areas for workers.
Ford employs more than 6,000 workers at the two facilities on Chicago's South Side.
Daimler has warning over diesel flap
FRANKFURT, Germany — Automaker Daimler said Sunday that profits for the second quarter will be hit by troubles with diesel vehicles from its Mercedes-Benz brand and downgraded its earnings forecast for the full year.
The company said in a news release that it would be hit by "a high three-digit million" euro increase in charges related to ongoing government proceedings and measures related to diesel vehicles.
It said full-year operating earnings would be "in the magnitude" of last year's $12.6 billion instead of seeing slight growth.
Daimler was ordered Friday by Germany's vehicle authority to recall 60,000 SUVs with technology the authority said impermissibly reduced emission controls. The company said in its first-quarter earnings release it faces a probe of emissions matters by the U.S. Justice Department; German prosecutors in Stuttgart searched company offices as part of a probe in 2017 and are also investigating. Daimler also faces a consumer class-action lawsuit in the US along with supplier Bosch alleging a conspiracy to deceive U.S. regulators.
Daimler is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings on July 24, the first quarterly report under new CEO Ola Kallenius, who has taken over from Dieter Zetsche.
Walgreens offers drug disposal kits
NEW YORK — Walgreens is making it easier for customers to dispose of unused drugs safely.
The drugstore chain said Monday that it will offer at several thousand stores packets that customers can use to turn medications into a useless gel before throwing them away at home.
The DisposeRx packets will be available for free at Walgreens stores that do not already have a medication disposal kiosk except in Iowa and Nebraska, where the chain says it has other options. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. has kiosks at 1,400 pharmacies and runs more than 9,500 drugstores in total.
Walmart began providing DisposeRx packets to pharmacy customers last year.
Federal regulators say patients should dispose expired or unused medications as quickly as possible to prevent them from being taken accidentally or misused.
German firms less confident about future
BERLIN — A closely watched survey is showing that German business confidence has fallen to a near five-year low as managers' expectations for the coming six months have deteriorated.
The Ifo institute said Monday that its monthly confidence index slipped to 97.4 points in June from 97.9 last month, in line with market expectations.
The third straight monthly fall takes the index to its lowest since November 2014 and was entirely due to managers' waning views of future prospects. Their assessment of the current situation rose modestly from May.
German growth forecasts have been cut repeatedly recently and the economy is expected to turn in a feeble performance in the second quarter after returning to growth in the winter.
Ifo's survey is based on responses from some 9,000 firms in Germany, which is one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.