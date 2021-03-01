United to buy 25 new 737 Max planes from Boeing; US manufacturers were busy in January

United expands order for Max jets
CHICAGO — United Airlines is expanding its order of Boeing 737 Max airplanes and taking some deliveries sooner as it ramps up for an anticipated increase in travel demand.
Chief operating officer Andrew Nocella said in a memo Monday that the company placed an order for 25 new 737 Max aircraft for delivery in 2023. United has also moved up delivery of 40 previously ordered 737 Max planes to next year and five 737 Max to 2023. That's in addition to the 24 737 Max aircraft the company is already set to receive in 2023.
While United announced furloughs last week, Nocella said that the airline must place orders more than a year before taking delivery of aircraft.
"And as the end of the pandemic nears and vaccines continue to roll out, today's fleet announcement helps position us to meet the demand we expect to see in 2022 and 2023 and puts us on a path toward more opportunities for our employees in the future," he said.
The 737 Max has been under heavy scrutiny for a while. Aviation authorities around the world grounded 737 Max aircraft in March 2019 following deadly crashes involving the plane model in Ethiopia and off the coast of Indonesia, which occurred within five months of each other.
Separately, China said it isn't ready to follow the U.S. in allowing the Max back into the air. "Major safety concerns" raised by Chinese regulators have not been fully resolved, said Dong Zhiyi of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, which as the first country to ground the plane in early 2019.
Factories jump to 3-year high in February
WASHINGTON — U.S. manufacturing expanded in February at the fastest pace three years with the arrival of a surge in new orders.
The Institute for Supply Management reported Monday that its gauge of manufacturing activity rose to a reading of 60.8 percent last month, 2.1 percentage-points above the January level of 58.7 percent.
It was the strongest performance since February 2018. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the manufacturing sector.
The survey found optimism increasing with five positive comments for every cautious comment, up from a 3-to-1 ratio in the January survey.
US probes engine fires in Toyota RAV4s
DETROIT — The U.S. government is investigating complaints of engine compartment fires in nearly 1.9 million Toyota RAV4 small SUVs.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating after getting 11 fire complaints involving the 2013 through 2018 model years.
The RAV4 is the top-selling vehicle in the U.S. that isn't a pickup truck.
In documents posted Monday, the agency says fires start on the left side of the engine compartment. A terminal on the 12-volt battery may short to the frame, causing loss of electrical power, engine stalling or a fire.
Most of the fires happened while the vehicles are being driven, but four owners complained that fire broke out with the engine off.
The vehicles aren't being recalled but the investigation could lead to one.
Zoom has big quarter even as growth slows
SAN RAMON, Calif. — Zoom’s astronomical growth is tapering off along with the pandemic. That’s raising questions about whether the videoconferencing service’s immense popularity will fade as more people return to classrooms, offices and other places off limits for the past year.
The deceleration emerged in an otherwise impressive quarterly earnings report released March 1.
The stellar results capped a year in which Zoom saw its revenue quadruple and its stock price increase by more than fivefold. But Zoom’s subscriber gains were significantly smaller than in the previous three quarters during the pandemic. Those concerns have caused Zoom’s stock to fall by 30 percent from its peak, though its shares rallied Monday.
Construction spending ticks up in Jan.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Spending on U.S. construction projects rose 1.7 percent in January as new home building continues to lift the sector.
Last month's increase followed small revised gains in December and November.
Spending on residential construction rose 2.5 percent in January, with single family home projects up 3 percent, the Commerce Department reported Monday.
In a separate report, the government reported that applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, spiked 10.4 percent in January.
Manufacturing sector in China weakens again
BEIJING — China's manufacturing recovery weakened for a third month in February as exports and new orders declined, according to two surveys released Monday.
A monthly purchasing managers' index issued by a prominent business magazine, Caixin, declined to 50.9 from January's 51.5 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity accelerating.
A separate PMI issued by the Chinese statistics agency and an official industry group, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing, retreated to 50.6 from 51.3.
Manufacturers received a boost from China's relatively early reopening after the coronavirus hit. But sales have been hurt by unease among Chinese consumers about the economic outlook and renewed disease outbreaks abroad that have prompted governments to reimpose business and travel curbs.
The latest results indicated the economy failed to receive a boost from Beijing's appeal for the public to avoid traveling over the Lunar New Year holiday. Some forecasters expected manufacturing to benefit if employees stayed on the job instead of taking the usual break of up to two weeks.
Despite that, "production recovery momentum is good," said economist Zhang Liqun in a statement issued by the logistics Federation.
Hawaiian Air is top on-time carrier
HONOLULU — Hawaiian Airlines had the nation's top on-time performance last year with 87.5 percent of its flights arriving to their destinations on time, the U.S. Department of Transportation reported .
Hawaiian Airlines has led the country for 17 years after beginning its streak in 2004, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Saturday. The national average was 79 percent.
Delta Air Lines Inc. was second at 87.2 percent, followed by Spirit Airlines at 86.6 percent, the DOT said. Allegiant Air was last among the 10 listed carriers at 71.3 percent.
Storm pushes power co-op to bankruptcy
NEW YORK — The largest and oldest power cooperative in Texas is filing for bankruptcy protection, citing last month's winter storm that left millions without power.
Brazos Electric Power Cooperative, which serves more than 1.5 million residents across 68 counties, said Monday that it was a "financially robust, stable company" prior to the severe cold weather that hit Texas between Feb. 13-19.
Much of Lone Star State's power grid collapsed, followed by its water systems. Tens of millions huddled in frigid homes. Others fled for safety. The state, long suspicious of regulation and outside help, was left to seek aid from other states and humanitarian groups.
Brazos said that it received excessively high invoices from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas for collateral and for purported cost of electric service. The invoices were required to be paid within days. As a cooperative, Brazos' costs are passed through to its members and retail consumers. Brazos decided that it won't pass on those expenses.
Brazos said that it will continue to supply power as it restructures.