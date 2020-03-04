United is 1st to cut US flights because of virus; publishing icon Simon & Schuster is for sale

United cuts US flights due to virus
DALLAS — United Airlines will reduce flights, freeze hiring and ask employees to volunteer for unpaid leave as the airline struggles with weak demand for travel because of the new virus outbreak.
United said Wednesday that starting in April it will reduce passenger-carrying capacity 20 percent on international routes and 10 percent in the U.S. — the first airline to cut domestic flying. United officials said they will temporarily ground an unspecified number of planes.
The moves by United are the clearest sign yet of the financial harm to U.S. airlines from the virus, which has already led them to suspend flights to China and reduce service to other countries.
United, which serves Charleston International, announced the cuts shortly after several airline CEOs met at the White House with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. The administration is seeking the airlines' help in tracing travelers who might have come in contact with people ill with COVID-19.
Viacom to sell storied book unit
NEW YORK — Simon & Schuster, the publisher of such authors as Stephen King and Bob Woodward, is up for sale. ViacomCBS, fresh off a recent merger, is looking to sell its book publishing business as it tries to pay down debt and please its shareholders with dividends and stock buybacks.
Simon & Schuster is a major publisher. But ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish says it's not a “core asset” of the company since it isn't video. The company has been trying to navigate consumers' shift from watching live TV on a television set to streaming shows and movies on the internet.
GM rolls out plans for 13 e-cars
DETROIT — General Motors, trying to refashion itself as a futuristic company with technology to compete against Tesla, rolled out plans Wednesday for 13 new electric vehicles during the next five years.
The company touted an exclusive new battery technology that could propel some of the vehicles as far as 400 miles on a single charge as it tries to capture electric vehicle enthusiasm that has brought wild growth to rival Tesla's share price.
Service industry in US grew last month
WASHINGTON — Services companies grew at a faster pace in February than the previous month, an indication that the economy was still expanding immediately after the first cases of the coronavirus were reported in the U.S.
The Institute for Supply Management said Wednesday that its service-sector index rose to 57.3 from 55.5 in January. Any reading above 50 signals an expansion. The index covers retail, health care, hotels and restaurants, and professional services, among other sectors.
Services companies added jobs at a faster pace last month than in January while business activity declined. Strong consumer spending, a healthy job market and decent pay gains are driving a healthy service sector and broader economy, but businesses have been cutting sales an profit expectations as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.
Survey: Firms added 183K jobs in Feb.
WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses added 183,000 jobs last month, a solid gain that shows the economy was largely healthy when the coronavirus outbreak spread further around the globe.
Large companies added roughly two-thirds of the jobs, while hiring among smaller firms was relatively weak. Manufacturing and mining firms shed jobs, while hiring in health care and hotels and restaurants was strong.
Berkshire to hold meeting despite virus
OMAHA, Neb. — Investor Warren Buffett's company plans to hold its annual meeting on May 2 regardless of the status of the ongoing virus outbreak that began in China.
Berkshire Hathaway said the size of the meeting, which typically attracts roughly 40,000 people, could change this year because of the coronavirus outbreak, but the company plans to go ahead with the event in Omaha, Neb.
The meeting attracts throngs of people who want to listen to Buffett and Berkshire vice chairman Charlie Munger answer questions over several hours. The meeting itself will again be broadcast online by Yahoo Finance.