United CEO to step down next year
NEW YORK — United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz is stepping down from his post and will become executive chairman.
The airline said Thursday that J. Scott Kirby, who is president, will be the new CEO. Kirby was recruited to United by Munoz in August 2016.
Munoz will become executive chairman in May 2020. He will serve in that role for a year.
United's current chairman, Jane Garvey, will retire from the board in May.
"With United in a stronger position than ever, now is the right time to begin the process of passing the baton to a new leader," Munoz said in a statement.
Munoz led the company through a choppy period, and in 2017 gave up his bonus after the forcible removal of a ticketed passenger led to widespread criticism.
US trade gap narrows in Oct.
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in October as imports fell faster than exports. The politically sensitive trade gap with China dropped.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that the gap between what America sells and what it buys abroad dropped 7.6 percent to $47.2 billion in October. Imports tumbled 1.7 percent to $254.3 billion on reduced purchases of foreign oil, cars and auto parts and pharmaceuticals. Exports dipped 0.2 percent to $207.1 billion on a drop in sales of soybeans and aircraft engines.
The deficit in the trade of goods with China narrowed by 1.1 percent to $31.3 billion in October and is down 14.6 percent so far this year. The goods deficit with Mexico dropped 1.4 percent to $8.8 billion but is up 28 percent so far in 2019.
Engineer, defender of 737, is retiring
CHICAGO — The Boeing engineer who has played a key role in the company's response to the grounding of the 737 Max is retiring.
The planemaker said that John Hamilton planned to retire last year as chief engineer of commercial airplanes, but he stayed on to help get the Max back into service.
Hamilton appeared alongside CEO Dennis Muilenburg during two congressional hearings in late October and explained the design and production of the Max, which has been grounded since March following two deadly crashes.
Hamilton acknowledged Boeing made some mistakes. Those included not having tested whether a faulty sensor could trigger the plane's anti-stall system, which investigators believe happened in both crashes, pushing down the noses of the planes.
At other times he defended Boeing's safety culture.
Hamilton has spent 35 years at Boeing and served as chief project engineer for several planes including the 737 NG, the version that preceded the Max. He was responsible for engineering design and safety for all Boeing airliners when the company got final approval of the Max from the Federal Aviation Administration.
German factory orders fall in Oct.
BERLIN — German factory orders dropped in October, driven by a sharp decline in domestic activity, and suggesting industrial production in the coming months will remain slow as the economy continues to struggle.
The Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday that October orders dropped 0.4 percent over the previous month when adjusted for seasonal, price and calendar factors. Compared with October 2018, orders were down 5.5 percent.
Foreign orders rose 1.5 percent in October over September, but a 3.2 percent drop in domestic orders wiped out those gains. ING economist Carsten Brzeski says the data indicate 2019 will be the second year in a row in which new orders will have fallen.
He says trade conflicts, global uncertainty and automobile industry challenges are "clearly weighing on German industry."
Germany is one of South Carolina's largest trading partners.
Nissan US workers told to stay home
FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Nissan Motor Co. is making its U.S. factory and office employees take two days off without pay amid slumping sales.
The company's U.S. sales this year are down 7.8 percent through November.
Nissan says nearly all of its 21,000 U.S. workers must take Jan. 2 and 3 off without compensation. A company statement says the furloughs will "optimize business performance and competitiveness."
All of Nissan's U.S. factories and offices will be affected by the furloughs including the North American headquarters in near Nashville. Nissan and Infiniti dealerships will remain open.
Saudi's oil firm plans biggest ever IPO
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia's state-owned oil company Aramco on Thursday set a share price for its IPO — expected to be the biggest ever — that puts the value of the company at $1.7 trillion, more than Apple or Microsoft.
The company said it will sell its shares at the equivalent of $8.53 each, putting the overall value of the stake being sold at $25.6 billion. That surpasses IPO record holder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, the Chinese conglomerate and e-commerce company that raised about $25 billion in 2014.
Aramco, which pumps and produces Saudi Arabia's crude oil to the world, is floating a 1.5 percent stake in the company, or 3 billion shares. Trading is expected to happen on the Saudi Tadawul stock exchange by mid-December.
Aramco said Thursday the offering drew heavy demand.