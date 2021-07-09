United Airlines preps for winter travel boom; GM pickups and Tyson chicken products are recalled

United adds flights to warm spots
CHICAGO — United Airlines will add nearly 150 flights this winter to warm-weather destinations in the U.S. and will also add flights to beach spots in Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.
The carrier announced July 9 that its winter schedule to places such as California and Florida will be larger than it was in 2019, before the pandemic crushed air travel.
United's announcement is further indication that airlines are confident that a travel rebound that began this spring will grow stronger.
Earlier this month, Delta Air Lines revamped its schedule to add flights this winter to U.S. ski destinations including Jackson Hole, Wyo., and Aspen, Colo.
And discount carrier Spirit Airlines said that it would add new domestic flights and resume international service from Orlando that it had dropped during the pandemic.
GM recalls trucks over air bags
DETROIT — General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin.
The recall covers certain 2015-2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks.
Documents posted July 9 by safety regulators said the air bag inflator can rupture or the end cap can fly off on both sides of the trucks, and that three ruptured in 2015 Silverados last month in Florida and Texas. The trucks were unoccupied at the time, and GM said it had no reports of injuries.
The company said a manufacturing defect allowed moisture into the inflator while it was being manufactured, causing corrosion. The inflators were made in Mexico by Joyson Safety Systems.
Dealers will replace both modules, though a limited number of parts are available. Owners will be notified starting Aug. 16 and again when parts are widely available.
Tyson recalls tons of chicken products
DEXTER, Mo. — Tyson Foods is recalling almost 4,500 tons of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding the products may be tainted with listeria bacteria.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall a month after two consumers reported falling ill with listeriosis. Further investigation revealed one death besides the two listeriosis cases traced to pre-cooked chicken produced by Tyson Foods.
The recall involves three dozen products containing pre-cooked chicken marketed under the Tyson and other labels. The recalled products bear establishment number "EST. P-7089" on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools and military locations.
China car sales up 27% this year
BEIJING — China's auto sales rose 27 percent in the first half of 2021 from a year earlier but still were below pre-pandemic levels, and production and sales fell in June due to global shortages of processor chips, an industry group reported July 9.
Sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans from January to June in the global industry's biggest market rose to 10 million, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said. Total vehicle sales, including trucks and buses, rose 25.6 percent from a year earlier to 12.9 million.
Compared with pre-pandemic levels in 2019, passenger vehicle sales were off 1.4 percent in the first half, according to CAAM. Total vehicle sales were down 4.4 percent.
Passenger vehicle production fell 13.7% in June from a year earlier while sales were down 11.1% at 1.6 million.
Sales showed an "obvious decline after May," CAAM said in a statement. "Passenger vehicles were mostly affected by an insufficient supply of chips."
China's auto demand already was weakening due to consumer unease about slowing economic growth and a trade war with Washington before dealerships were shut last year to fight the virus outbreak.
China chafes at US finance sanctions
BEIJING — China's government on Friday criticized new U.S. moves to reduce access to American financial markets and said it will protect Chinese companies but gave no indication of possible retaliation.
The S&P Dow Jones Indices and FTSE Russell removed more Chinese companies from their indexes after President Joe Biden expanded a blacklist of companies that are off limits to American investors. Such indexes are the basis for billions of dollars of investment in stocks and bonds.
A foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin, accused Washington of "abusing national power and generalizing the concept of national security to suppress Chinese enterprises for no reason."
Beijing will "take all necessary measures" to protect its companies and "defeat U.S. attempts to interfere in China's internal affairs," Wang said. He gave no details.
The restrictions were launched by Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, to block access to U.S. financing for companies that are deemed to be contributing to efforts to modernize the ruling Communist Party's military wing. They include telecom, oil, aerospace and other companies.
Biden's June 3 order raised the number of Chinese companies on the list to 59 from Trump's 44.