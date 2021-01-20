United Airlines posts a staggering loss for 2020; IPOs and trading drive Morgan Stanley's profit up 48%

United loses $1.9B in virus-laden 4Q
DALLAS — United Airlines said Wednesday that it finished one of the worst years in its history by losing $1.9 billion in the last three months of 2020, and it predicted more of the same in the first quarter of this year.
The loss was wider than analysts expected. The number of U.S. airline passengers had been building slowly since May but was hammered again when COVID-19 cases began surging in the fall, causing health experts to beg people to stay home.
United lost $7.1 billion in 2020, an amount exceeded only in 2005, when bankruptcy-related costs pushed the company to a $21 billion loss. Including debt and severance payments, the airline burned through $33 million in cash per day.
Revenue plunged 69 percent in the fourth quarter compared with a year earlier. United predicted a similar decrease — between 65 percent and 70 percent — in the first quarter of 2021, a slightly more pessimistic view than the outlook expressed by Delta Air Lines last week.
Chicago-based United tried to reassure investors that it is laying the groundwork for a gradual recovery once the coronavirus outbreak is contained.
Morgan Stanley net driven by market upturn
CHARLOTTE — Morgan Stanley saw its fourth-quarter net profit surge 48 percent from a year earlier, as the Wall Street bank benefited from the market's upward swing and investors jubilation for technology stocks and IPOs late last year.
The firm posted a profit $3.39 billion, or $1.81 a share, up from $2.31 billion, or $1.30 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results were significantly better than the $1.30-per-share profit that analysts had expected, according to FactSet.
Morgan Stanley saw a surge of revenue in its core investment banking, which was up 46 percent due to higher underwriting fees charged to clients that were going public, and trading operations, up 32 percent.
Morgan Stanley's wealth management arm, which the company grew over the last decade to help the firm find steadier sources of profits instead of the boom-bust cycle of markets, also had a strong quarter. Net revenues in the firm were up 24 percent from a year earlier.
Earnings at UnitedHealth overcome virus hit
NEW YORK — UnitedHealth's fourth-quarter earnings tumbled as costs from COVID-19 hit the health insurance provider, but results still easily beat expectations.
UnitedHealth also said Wednesday that its insurance business spent more in the quarter covering claims for COVID-19 testing and treatment. They accounted for 11 percent of all care activity, not counting prescriptions, up from 6 percent in the third quarter.
Medical costs, by far the company's largest expense, jumped 7% to more than $42 billion in the fourth quarter.
Overall net income for UnitedHealth Group Inc. fell more than 37% in the fourth quarter to $2.21 billion, and adjusted earnings totaled $2.52 per share. That topped the average analyst forecast. Total revenue climbed more than 7 percent to $65.47 billion, also surpassing projections.
Health care use rebounded in the final quarter of 2020 after the global pandemic kept people away from doctor offices and surgery centers when it first spread earlier last year.
UnitedHealth runs UnitedHealthcare, a health insurance business that covers more than 48 million people mostly in the U.S. Its Optum segment also runs one of the nation's largest pharmacy benefit management operations as well as a growing number of clinics and urgent care and surgery centers.
China e-tycoon ends silence with video
BEIJING — China's highest-profile entrepreneur, Jack Ma, appeared Wednesday in an online video, ending a 2½-month absence from public view that prompted speculation about the future of the e-commerce billionaire and his Alibaba Group.
In the 50-second clip, Ma congratulated teachers supported by his foundation and made no mention of his disappearance or official efforts to tighten control over Alibaba and other internet companies over the past six months. The video appeared on Chinese business news and other websites.
The normally voluble Ma disappeared from public view after he irked regulators by criticizing them in an Oct. 24 speech. Days later, regulators suspended the planned stock market debut of Ant Group, a financial platform that grew out of Alibaba.
That prompted speculation online about whether Ma, a symbol of China's tech boom, had been detained or might face legal trouble. Alibaba and the government haven't responded to questions about him.