United Airlines lowers its furlough estimate; Macy's beats expectations even with a loss

United's furloughs fewer than expected
DALLAS — United Airlines said Wednesday it plans to furlough 16,370 employees in October, down from an earlier target of 36,000 after thousands of workers took early retirement, buyouts, or long-term leaves of absence with the industry facing a slow recovery from the pandemic.
Airline officials said the final number could come down further before Oct. 1, when a prohibition on furloughs ends. They said the furloughs would be postponed if Washington approves another $25 billion to help passenger airlines cover payroll costs.
Flight attendants will bear the brunt of the cuts, with 6,920 getting furlough notices. About 2,850 pilots, 2,010 maintenance workers and 1,400 management and support staff would also lose their jobs.
United's disclosure comes after American Airlines said it expects to furlough or lay off 19,000 workers starting in October, and Delta has warned nearly 2,000 pilots that they could be furloughed.
Macy's swings to loss in 2Q
NEW YORK — Macy's Inc. on Wednesday reported a fiscal second-quarter loss of $431 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The company said it had a loss of $1.39 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 81 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.78 per share.
The department store operator posted revenue of $3.56 billion in the period, also topping forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.51 billion.
The company said sales were strong across its three brands: its namesake as well as Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury.
Survey: US firms add 428K jobs
WASHINGTON — U.S. companies added jobs at a modest pace last month, a private survey found, a sign that while hiring continues, it is only soaking up a relatively small proportion of the unemployed.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that businesses added 428,000 jobs in August, a figure that before the pandemic would have represented a healthy gain. But the increase represents a small slice of the 12 million jobs that have been lost to the spread of the coronavirus.
ADP said the bulk of the gains were at large companies, which added 298,000 jobs. Small businesses with less than 50 employees gained just 52,000 positions, while medium-sized firms — with between 50 and 499 employees — added 79,000 jobs.
"Given the enormous job losses during the Viral Recession, job growth of around 400,000 per month means that it would take years for the labor market to recover from the coronavirus pandemic," said Gus Faucher, an economist at PNC.
ADP's figures do not include government workers and frequently diverge from the Labor Department's jobs report. The August jobs report from the government will be released Friday. ADP revised up its July job gain to 212,000, but that is still far below the 1.8 million additional jobs that month reported by the federal government.
Economists forecast that the Labor Department on Friday will report that 1.4 million jobs were added in August, while the unemployment rate is expected to have fallen to 9.8 percent from 10.2 percent, according to data provider FactSet.
Fed finds pessimism about economy
WASHINGTON — The latest Federal Reserve survey of U.S. economic activity found generally modest gains in August but also pessimism about the future given the threats posed by the coronavirus.
The Fed report made public Wednesday said that a theme echoed across the country is the continued uncertainty stemming from the pandemic and its negative effect on consumer and business activity.
The report, based on responses gathered before Aug. 24, found that economic activity had increased modestly from late July but remained well below levels seen before the pandemic hit in March.
The report, known as the "Beige Book," was compiled from responses gathered from the Fed's 12 regional banks. The information will help inform Fed policymakers when they next meet to set interest-rate policies on Sept. 15-16.
Ford makes offers to cut salaried jobs
DEARBORN, Mich. — Ford Motor Co. will offer early retirement incentives with hopes of cutting its U.S. white-collar workforce by 1,400 more positions.
Kumar Galhotra, the company's president of the Americas, told employees about the offers Wednesday morning. The company says they're part of an $11 billion restructuring plan that started more than a year ago.
Most of the reductions would take place in the area of Dearborn, Michigan, where Ford has its headquarters and large product development and engineering operations.
A spokesman says Ford expects to meet its goals with the offers. If it doesn't, then it may consider involuntary separations.
The offers will go to U.S. salaried workers who are eligible to retire as of Dec. 31. Those approved to retire would leave the company by the end of the year.
Ford has about 30,000 white-collar workers in the U.S.
Mercedes unveils new flagship sedan
FRANKFURT, Germany — Daimler AG on Wednesday unveiled the new version of its Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan, the company's most important model and one it hopes will generate fat profits to help the Stuttgart-based automaker through the COVID-19 recession and wrenching structural changes to the auto industry.
Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius called the long, sleek S-Class "the heart of our brand" during an on-line event Wednesday in which he touted the car's highly personalized luxury technology.
The company will be relying on profits from its internal combustion-driven luxury vehicles like the S-Class and SUVs to finance investment in new, low-emission technology. Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, director of the Center for Automotive Research in Duisburg, called the S-Class "very important" for Daimler and its Mercedes-Benz luxury division because it generates up tp 20 percent of operating earnings from only 3 percent of sales.
The new version does not look much different from the previous one, apart from the taillights. Features include a voice assistant that functions in all seats. The company didn't disclose price information; the old model started at $94,500 in the U.S.