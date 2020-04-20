United Airlines loses $22.1B; Sin City cuts tourism marketing budget

United's losses climb, revenue falls
NEW YORK — United Airlines recorded a $2.1 billion loss in pretax income during the first quarter as revenue tumbled in March during the pandemic.
Excluding items such as write-downs connected to a loan and investment in Brazilian carrier Azul, the pretax loss was just over $1 billion.
Revenue fell 17 percent to $8 billion, with daily revenue dropping $100 million a day in the second half of March. United cut its schedule 80 percent in April and 90 percent in May.
The Chicago-based carrier was approved for $5 billion in cash and loans from the government and on Friday applied for up to $4.5 billion in additional federal loans — all under last month’s $2.2 trillion virus-relief measure.
Vegas tourism agency cuts spending
LAS VEGAS — The agency promoting tourism in Las Vegas is quickly redoing its budget, with coronavirus casino closures and business shutdowns projected to result in a two-thirds cut in hotel room tax funding for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority chief executive Steve Hill said authority room tax revenue is expected to drop from $300 million to between $100 million and $120 million for the upcoming fiscal year, the Las Vegas Sun reported .
At Hill's request, the tourism agency board last week agreed to delay until next month consideration of a new budget.
The authority receives about one-third of room tax revenue generated in and around Las Vegas. The other two-thirds supports schools and infrastructure projects.
Hill said the authority was likely to lose another $60 million in income due to postponements and cancellations of conventions, meetings and trade shows at the Las Vegas Convention Center and other locations.
The authority has slashed its budget by $79 million — cutting executive pay, freezing hiring and eliminating 400 temporary and on-call trade show positions, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.
Pandemic sinks exports from Japan
TOKYO — Japan's exports sank 11.7 percent in March as the coronavirus pandemic slammed auto shipments to the U.S. and China, generally its two biggest markets.
The Finance Ministry said Monday that exports to the U.S. fell 16.5 percent in March from a year earlier, while those to China declined 8.7 percent.
Japan's overall imports in March also suffered, sinking 5.0 percent, according to the provisional figures that aren't seasonally adjusted.
Yoshimasa Maruyama, chief economist for SMBC Nikko Securities, lowered his projections for the Japanese economy, saying he expects it contracted at a 21 percent annual pace in the first quarter. An earlier forecast called for a 14 percent contraction.