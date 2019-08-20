since the Civil War, reporter Tony Bartelme tells us in our latest podcast episode.

Flooding and sea level rise are perhaps the biggest threats to Charleston's viability since the Civil War, reporter Tony Bartelme tells us in our latest podcast episode.

Maybe you saw the tweet. Maybe you didn't. (The tweet's author would probably tell you it doesn't matter.) The point is that a very dark tweet about flooding, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and nihilism quickly became The Post and Courier's most popular tweet of all time , going viral and even garnering a headline of its own .

(Yes, our brand account went there...)

But seriously, the tweet's popularity shows just how much sea level, flooding (and nihilism) are on people's minds right now.

So for this week's episode, we thought it was high time to talk about the specific challenges Charleston and the coast as a whole face as climate change continues to affect how many flooding events impact the area.



In what we think might just be our best episode yet, here are some of the questions we tackle: