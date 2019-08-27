Have you gotten your settlement check yet?

Over the past several weeks, SCANA has been rolling out refunds to anyone who was an SCE&G customer for roughly the past decade. Why? It's part of the settlement for those two failed nuclear reactors you've been paying for this whole time.

The payouts are expected to total somewhere around $60 million. But most of the buzz we've seen has been people complaining about just how small their checks really are. (Emory reportedly got $5. And reporter Andy Brown, one of our guests this week, got even less.)

So how do the payments work? Why are people getting such drastically different amounts? And what about that $1,000 check Dominion Energy advertised it'd be giving out to all SCE&G customers once they completed the purchase of the utility? Is that figure even related to this settlement?

We're sitting down with reporters Thad Moore and Andy Brown to get to the bottom of some of those burning questions on this week's episode. Take a listen below to learn everything you've ever wanted to know (and then some) about our state's utility fallout.

