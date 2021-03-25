Understand SC: Why this could be the year Jim Clyburn closes the 'Charleston loophole'

South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn has for years been one of the most influential Democrats in Washington.

He’s the House Majority Whip, the highest-ranking Black member of Congress and the only Democrat in South Carolina’s delegation. And, right now, he’s in the midst of what’s likely to be one of his most significant terms in Congress since coming to Washington in 1993.

Clyburn has a wish list of bills he’s hoping to pass — including one that would get rid of what’s been called the Charleston loophole — and he’s hoping President Joe Biden can help him get there.

After all, many people point to Clyburn as the person who got Biden into the White House in the first place.

This week on the podcast, political reporter Thomas Novelly helps us revisit Clyburn’s endorsement of Biden for president ahead of South Carolina's "First in the South" primary and take a closer look at some of the legislative wins Clyburn is hoping to secure — and what could stand in his way.

Listen now for more.

Understand SC is a weekly podcast from The Post and Courier that draws from the reporting resources and knowledge of our newsroom to help you better understand South Carolina. This episode was hosted and edited by Emily Williams.

