Earlier this year, Pew Research Center found that most Americans think their local news media are doing well financially.
For us in the industry, that information is a bit surprising. The reality is much more grim, as The Wall Street Journal explained in a May article outlining how local newspapers are vanishing: "The shrinking of the local news landscape is leaving Americans with less information about what's happening close to them."
But the fact that many people think we are doing just fine reinforces a thought I've had for a while: maybe we as journalists need to do a better job explaining ourselves and what's going on in our industry.
I oversee our presence on social media – yes, I read the comments. Some themes/questions I see frequently:
- Why should we have to pay for news online?
- Why did you decide to write this story over this other story?
- How can you not have bias in your reporting when there clearly is an opinion stated in this editorial?
- There was an error in an earlier version of this story. Are you fake news?
So for this week's episode, Emory and I decided we should try to answer some of these frequently asked questions. Our guests this week is our very own boss, Executive Editor Mitch Pugh for a pretty in-depth conversation explaining some of our business model, the difference between the editorial department and the newsroom and more about why we do the things we do.
After you've listened to the episode, please let us know if you have any more questions about how we do things! You can email us at understandsc@postandcourier.com.
