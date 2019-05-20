South Carolina's population has been growing steadily for the last decade or so. In 2017 the population topped 5 million — that's just about double the Palmetto State's population in 1970.

While other growing states see rising populations because they have far more births than deaths, S.C.'s growth is primarily due to the fact that so many people are moving here from other states. In fact, in 2017, Census Bureau data showed newcomers exceeded gains from birth nearly 5-to-1.

The big question: Why are they coming here, where are they coming from and which parts of S.C. are feeling the impact the most? (Spoiler: the majority of new residents are not coming from Ohio.)

How to listen:

Further reading: