Motorists approach the end of I-526 in West Ashley February 12, 2019. Brad Nettles/Staff

A highway extension seems like a pretty simple thing.

But between growth anxiety, traffic woes and a whopping $725 million price tag, a 7-mile stretch of road between Citadel Mall and the end of the James Island connector is perhaps the most controversial road project Charleston has seen in recent years. It's been called "Charleston's biggest zombie project."

The big question: It's a big, expensive highway project designed to ease congestion. But it also might not. And does it encourage the further suburbanization of our community?

