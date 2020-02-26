Understand SC: What you need to know ahead of SC's Democratic primary

Understand SC is finally back after an extended winter hiatus!

"Clarity with a side of cluster." That's how our political reporter Caitlin Byrd summarizes what we can expect from the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary this weekend.

Joining me in her first role as host, Emily Williams and I wanted to chat with Caitlin ahead of the primary to get her take on some of the more interesting aspects of this year's contest. Specifically, there's a plot by some GOP activists to get Republicans to take advantage of our state's open primary to vote this year for Bernie Sanders—the candidate they perceive as weakest against Trump. Will this work? And what else do you need to know about the primary before Saturday? Listen to find out.

