You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Understand SC: What you need to know ahead of SC's Democratic primary

'Clarity with a side of cluster'

  • Updated
Understand SC - 2020 Primary Art
Buy Now

Understand SC is finally back after an extended winter hiatus!

"Clarity with a side of cluster." That's how our political reporter Caitlin Byrd summarizes what we can expect from the 2020 Democratic Presidential Primary this weekend.

Joining me in her first role as host, Emily Williams and I wanted to chat with Caitlin ahead of the primary to get her take on some of the more interesting aspects of this year's contest. Specifically, there's a plot by some GOP activists to get Republicans to take advantage of our state's open primary to vote this year for Bernie Sanders—the candidate they perceive as weakest against Trump. Will this work? And what else do you need to know about the primary before Saturday? Listen to find out.

How to listen:

Related reading:

Get notified as soon as new episodes drop, plus extras and sneak peeks of what else we're working on.


Tags

Product Editor

J. Emory Parker is the interactive editor at The Post and Courier. Before joining the paper in 2013, he was a molecular biologist. His focus is on blending journalism, science, and technology to tell stories in innovative ways.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News