Understand SC: What we know about the coronavirus in SC and what could come next

We've recorded a special episode of Understand SC about a topic that's dominated the news cycle here and around the world: the spread of the coronavirus.

As more cases of the strain, called COVID-19, are detected every day, questions about how it could impact our lives are multiplying, too. What should we be doing to prepare? What are health officials saying? Should we be worried, and, if so, how worried?

We sat down with health editor Lauren Sausser and health and business reporter Mary Katherine Wildeman to talk about how the virus has impacted South Carolina so far and what we could see next. Listen to find out.

