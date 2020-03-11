You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Understand SC: What we know about the coronavirus in SC and what could come next

How worried should we be?

  • Updated

We've recorded a special episode of Understand SC about a topic that's dominated the news cycle here and around the world: the spread of the coronavirus. 

As more cases of the strain, called COVID-19, are detected every day, questions about how it could impact our lives are multiplying, too. What should we be doing to prepare? What are health officials saying? Should we be worried, and, if so, how worried? 

We sat down with health editor Lauren Sausser and health and business reporter Mary Katherine Wildeman to talk about how the virus has impacted South Carolina so far and what we could see next. Listen to find out. 

How to listen:

Related reading:

Get notified as soon as new episodes drop, plus extras and sneak peeks of what else we're working on.


Reach Emily Williams at 843-937-5553. Follow her on Twitter @emilye_williams.

Tags

Emily Williams is a business reporter at The Post and Courier, covering tourism and employment. She also writes the Business Headlines newsletter, which is published twice a week. Before moving to Charleston, her byline appeared in The Boston Globe.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News