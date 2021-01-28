Understand SC: What to know about the COVID vaccine rollout so far in South Carolina

Since COVID-19 vaccinations first became available in South Carolina last month, there has been a lot to follow.

Who is eligible to get a vaccine? How many shots is the state getting? And how many of those vaccines have actually been administered?

Like every part of the country, the demand for vaccines in South Carolina outweighs the supply, and it’s been difficult to even get the supply that is in-hand into the arms of eligible health care workers and seniors age 70 and older.

This week on the podcast, Assistant Columbia Bureau Chief Seanna Adcox breaks down how coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are being distributed in the state.

Editor Lauren Sausser also explains how The Post and Courier's new health team is going be covering COVID-19 — and the existing health and science related issues the pandemic has exposed.

