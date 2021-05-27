Understand SC: What state legislators did and didn't do this session

This month, South Carolina’s regular legislative session came to a close.

This latest lawmaking period followed an election that strengthened GOP majorities in both the House and the Senate, and it showed.

The session started with a law banning most abortions and ended with passage of bills expanding gun rights and resuming the death penalty.

The session's theme, for either side of the political aisle, is that "elections have consequences," said political reporter Jamie Lovegrove.

This week on the podcast, he, along with assistant Columbia bureau chief Seanna Adcox and Post and Courier Columbia reporter Adam Benson explained what state lawmakers did — and didn't — do during the regular session and what that means for South Carolinians.

We're following up on several topics that have been featured on Understand SC this year, like the "heartbeat bill," hate crimes legislation and the effort to select a standardized state flag design.

And you'll hear issues that haven't been discussed on the show yet, like a recently-passed open carry gun law and why legislators passed a law making electrocution the default method of execution in South Carolina.

Whether you've been diligently following Statehouse developments or need to catch up, we have all the information you need to get up to speed on the 2021 session.

