Understand SC: What South Carolinians need to know as Election Day nears

The tally of South Carolina voters who cast their ballots early in this year's election surpassed 1 million this week.

That alone makes 2020 a history-making year for elections, largely driven by changes states have made to help voters cast their ballots while staying safe during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Voters have also been motivated to get to the polls by high-stakes races on the national, statewide and local levels.

Understand SC put out a call to listeners for their questions about voting. This week, we called up several reporters from our Palmetto Politics team and one local election official to get some answers.

What COVID-19 safety precautions are being taken at voting locations?

How many South Carolinians are voting early by mail versus in-person?

Do mailed absentee ballots have to have witness signatures, and why has guidance on that been changing?

We answered these questions and more and got some insight into how the record-breaking early voter turnout will play out on and after Election Day.

Whether you already have your "I Voted" sticker, are waiting to cast your ballot on Election Day or want to take advantage of the last days of early voting, listen now to learn more about what the Palmetto State's election season looks like in 2020.

