You could almost make a Mad Lib out of Charleston hotel news these days.

A new (number)-story, (number)-room hotel, featuring a rooftop (noun) and views of the (landmark) is opening on (street name) in downtown Charleston.

For those of us living in the Holy City, it feels like hotel development news dominates headlines more than just about anything else.

In fact, there are currently three different downtown hotels up for review just this week, including a full-service project at Waterfront Park.

If you ask our tourism reporter Emily Williams, who's joining us on this week's episode, "overconcentration on the peninsula" is what everyone's talking about — at city council meetings, zoning meetings and just around town in general.

It's a hot topic, especially among those that feel so much development is ruining the character that makes the Holy City so unique. Currently, there's 4,900 hotel rooms on the peninsula, with more on the horizon. A hotel task force was launched this spring to address how to manage future growth and development.

So what does that future look like in downtown Charleston? Tune in to this week's podcast as we break down what's driving all this development and where we're headed as a city.

How to listen:

Related reading: