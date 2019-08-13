new podcast art style
Buy Now

You could almost make a Mad Lib out of Charleston hotel news these days.

A new (number)-story, (number)-room hotel, featuring a rooftop (noun) and views of the (landmark) is opening on (street name) in downtown Charleston.

For those of us living in the Holy City, it feels like hotel development news dominates headlines more than just about anything else.

In fact, there are currently three different downtown hotels up for review just this week, including a full-service project at Waterfront Park.

If you ask our tourism reporter Emily Williams, who's joining us on this week's episode, "overconcentration on the peninsula" is what everyone's talking about — at city council meetings, zoning meetings and just around town in general.

It's a hot topic, especially among those that feel so much development is ruining the character that makes the Holy City so unique. Currently, there's 4,900 hotel rooms on the peninsula, with more on the horizon. A hotel task force was launched this spring to address how to manage future growth and development.

So what does that future look like in downtown Charleston? Tune in to this week's podcast as we break down what's driving all this development and where we're headed as a city.

How to listen:

Related reading:

Get notified as soon as new episodes drop, plus extras and sneak peeks of what else we're working on.


Follow Matthew Clough @MattAClough.

Tags

Matthew Clough is The Post and Courier's engagement editor. He joined the team in 2017 after graduating from the University of Kansas with degrees in journalism and English literature. He previously worked as a digital producer with The Kansas City Star.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.