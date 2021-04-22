Understand SC: Waccamaw Indian People's fight to become a federally-recognized tribe

Chief Harold "Buster" Hatcher of the Waccamaw Indian People has been fighting for his tribe to be justly acknowledged.

That effort started about 30 years ago, and it’s far from over.

His tribe is one of nine that are recognized by the state of South Carolina. What Hatcher is still working for, though, is federal recognition, which comes with significant benefits. Federally-recognized tribes can be eligible for specific services and protections and have a government-to-government relationship with the United States.

But getting that recognition doesn’t come easily, as evidenced by the decades put into the effort for the Waccamaw Indian People of South Carolina.

After all these years, there have recently been signs of progress, Chief Hatcher said — progress that could eventually propel them toward that federal recognition.

This week on the podcast, reporter Adam Parker breaks down some of the positive developments made this year — like the introduction of a new bill by U.S. Rep. Tom Rice R-Myrtle Beach to grant the Waccamaw federal recognition — and Chief Hatcher explained why that federal acknowledgement is something worth fighting for.

Two Coastal Carolina University professors also joined us to discuss a new exhibit about the Waccamaw Indian People debuting April 27 at the Horry County Museum.

